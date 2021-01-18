What are Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL): All about Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)
The Atal Innovation Mission or AIM is the Government’s flagship initiative that has been adopted to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India. ISRO will adopt 100 ATLs across India so as to promote scientific temperament among the students. It would encourage them for space education and technology advancements related innovations.
Major initiatives in the first year of establishment of AIM:
- Atal Tinkering Labs-Creating problem-solving mindset across schools in India.
- Atal Incubation Centers-Fostering world-class startups and adding a new dimension to the incubator model.
- Atal New India Challenges-Fostering product innovations and aligning them to the needs of various sectors/ ministries.
- Mentor India Campaign- A national Mentor network in collaboration with the public sector, corporates and institutions, to support all the initiatives of the mission.
- Atal Community Innovation Center- To stimulate community-centric innovation and ideas in the unserved /underserved regions of the country including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
- ARISE-To stimulate innovation and research in the MSME industry
AIM in brief
AIM would create an umbrella structure to look over the innovation system of the country. It is expected to revolutionise the innovation ecosystem.
Atal New India Challenges foster product innovations and aligns them to the needs of various ministries.
Atal Incubation centres would foster world-class start-ups and will add a new dimension to the incubator model.
Mentor India Campaign is a national mentor network that is launched in collaboration with the corporates and public sectors in order to support the Atal innovation mission.
Objective of the Atal Tinkering Labs
Atal Innovation Mission is establishing Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs) in schools across India. The objective of this scheme is to
- Create curiosity, creativity, imagination in young minds Inculcate skills such as design mindset
- Inculcate computational thinking, adaptive learning, physical computing in students
Atal Tinkering Labs- Features
- ATL is a place where students can give shape to their ideas themselves and learn innovation skills.
- Young children are given a chance to work with the tools and equipment to understand the concepts of STEM- Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
- ATL would provide ‘do it yourself’ kits and equipment on – science, electronics, robotics, open-source microcontroller boards, sensors and 3D printers and computers.
- Other desirable facilities include meeting rooms and video conferencing facility.
Atal Innovation Mission: Financial Support
Atal Innovation Mission would provide a grant in aid of INR 20 lakh to each school that includes a one-time establishment cost of INR 10 lakh and operational expenses of INR 10 lakh for a maximum period of 5 years to each ATL.
Atal Innovation Mission is providing young minds with an area to bud and develop skills. The ISRO adopting ATLs would help students develop a flair for space technology and would lead India towards progression.
Source: Government of India- aim.gov.in