What are Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL): All about Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)

AIM in brief

AIM would create an umbrella structure to look over the innovation system of the country. It is expected to revolutionise the innovation ecosystem.

Atal New India Challenges foster product innovations and aligns them to the needs of various ministries.

Atal Incubation centres would foster world-class start-ups and will add a new dimension to the incubator model.

Mentor India Campaign is a national mentor network that is launched in collaboration with the corporates and public sectors in order to support the Atal innovation mission.