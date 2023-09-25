ChatGPT Gets New Updates With Voice and Image Capabilities

OpenAI has unveiled a new version of ChatGPT, featuring voice and image capabilities that revolutionize how users interact with AI.

The ability to engage in voice conversations with ChatGPT opens up a world of possibilities, from getting bedtime stories for your family to settling dinner table debates.

To use voice conversations, simply navigate to the Settings menu in the mobile app, select "New Features," and opt into voice conversations.

Once enabled, tap the headphone icon in the top-right corner of the home screen to choose from five different voices. These voices have been carefully crafted by professional voice actors to provide a human-like audio experience.

Another game-changing feature is the ability to share images with ChatGPT. Users can now show one or more images to ChatGPT to troubleshoot problems, explore content, or analyse complex data.

Whether you're trying to figure out why your grill won't start, plan a meal based on the contents of your fridge, or decipher a data graph for work, ChatGPT can assist you.

To use this feature, tap the photo button to capture or select an image. On iOS or Android, tap the plus button first to add multiple images or use the drawing tool to guide your assistant. These image capabilities are powered by multimodal models, including GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, which apply language reasoning skills to a wide range of visual content.

OpenAI is deploying voice and image capabilities gradually to Plus and Enterprise users over the next two weeks. Voice is available on both iOS and Android platforms, with the option to opt in through settings, while images will be accessible on all platforms.

OpenAI acknowledges the potential risks associated with these advanced capabilities. For voice, the focus is on voice chat, and the technology has been developed in collaboration with voice actors to ensure authenticity and safety. Notably, Spotify is also utilizing this technology for its Voice Translation feature, expanding the reach of podcasters by translating content into various languages using their own voices.

Regarding image input, OpenAI has taken measures to limit ChatGPT's ability to analyse and make direct statements about people to respect individuals' privacy. Real-world usage and user feedback will play a crucial role in further enhancing these safeguards while ensuring the usefulness of the tool.

Overall, OpenAI's new voice and image capabilities for ChatGPT represent a significant breakthrough in AI interaction. By offering users a more intuitive and immersive experience, ChatGPT is poised to revolutionize the way we interact with AI.