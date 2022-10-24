Diwali 2022: What are the two new Guinness World Records set up by India on Deepawali eve?

This year Diwali got inscribed in the Guinness Book of Records, and not for one but two reasons. Guinness World Record has been set by the people of ‘Ram Nagri’ Nagri and Punjab on the eve of Diwali. The new records double up the happiness of the Indians on Diwali, check the full details here

Ayodhya

In the presence of Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya registers itself as a new entry in the Guinness Book of World Records. The Saryu river banks in Ayodhya have a captivating appearance because of the lit-up diyas. Beautiful diya reflections could be seen in the Saryu River, and the laser show illuminated the night sky. The people of Ayodhya stood up in unison to chant "Jai Shri Ram."

At the Ram Janambhoomi temple, where he offered prayers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignited five ghee "diyas." The ceremonial ritual signalled the start of the festival since diya lights stood for "Deepotsav." PM asked the city's residents to support the growth of cultural inheritance.

On the other hand, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a legacy shield. He fully credited the Prime Minister with building the Ram Temple. The Prime Minister was referred to as "India's best craftsman" by Yogi Adityanath.

Punjab

People light several sorts of diyas in their homes to commemorate the Diwali celebration. However, Hero Homes has lit the largest diya in the entire globe in Mohali, Punjab, which weighs almost 1,000 kg of steel.

To promote world peace, secularism, and humanism, the 3.37m-diameter biggest diya in the world was lit on Saturday. A total of 3,560 litres of organic oil were pooled by more than 10,000 people to produce this one-of-a-kind diya. The diya was lit by Lt Gen (retd) K. J. Singh PVSM, AVSM, former GOC Western Command.

Privileged to participate in lighting the largest Diya-lamp symbolising peace at Hero Homes.Certified by Guinness Records.

On 22nd Oct, day Pak Kabayalis attacked Mirpur in 1947.

May this Diya spread light of peace & prosperity@herohomes https://t.co/aOiY6JpwJ1 pic.twitter.com/y8uGqzd6R1 — Lt Gen Kamal Jit Singh (Veteran) (@kayjay34350) October 23, 2022

Official Guinness Book of World Records adjudicators who were there at the society of Hero Homes in Mohali documented this achievement. As per the Guinness Books

FYI, Guinness World Records is an annual reference book that lists world records for both human accomplishments and the extremes of the natural world. It was first published in 1955 and was previously called The Guinness Book of Records and The Guinness Book of World Records in earlier US editions.