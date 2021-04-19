What is 5G network? Know all about the technology used by Indian Army

5G Network: Why in News?

5G is being said to be a game changer for the Indian Military. It can secure wireless data communication which is supremely important for Indian military. Indian army is planning to have its own 5G network now.

What is the significance of 5G mobile technology?

The fifth generation would increase the spread of data transfer and benefit the bandwidth more than the 4G does. It would help in enabling the new military and commercial applications. 5G technologies are expected to support interconnected or autonomous devices, such as smart homes, self driving vehicles, precision agriculture systems, industrial machinery and advanced robotics. 5G for the military could also additionally improve intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and processing and enable new methods of command and control (C2) It would streamline logistics systems for increased efficiency etc.

Features:

The speed increment is partly achieved partly by using higher-frequency radio waves than previous networks. For a wider service, 5G networks operate on up to three frequency brands- low, medium and high. A 5G network would be composed of networks consisting of up to three different types of cells, each requiring specific antenna designs as well as providing a tradeoff of download speed to distance and service area. 5G cell phones and wireless devices connect to the network through the highest speed antenna within range at their location. Low band 5G uses a similar frequency range to 4G cellphones, giving download speeds a little higher than 4G. Low-band 5G uses frequencies of 25-39 GHz near the bottom of the milimeter wave band. Mid band 5G uses microwaves of 2.5-3.7 GHz which allows speeds of 180-900 Mbit per second with every cell tower. It provides service up to several kilometres in radius. High band 5G uses 25-39 GHz and often achieves download speeds in gigabit per second range comparable to cable internet.

What is the Internet of Military Things?

Every munition, sensor, weapon and wearable device, robots in a war field are connected in the battlefield and they communicate with each other. They connect to their surroundings in their own cyber domains via the internet. This way the military would be able to collect, process and interpret data and control devices and sensors remotely. In the military, it would be used for sensor fusion, merging and analyzing data from devices and detection sensors.

Way Forward:

Indian Army, Navy and Airforce are most likely to begin using this next generation technology to include Artificial Intelligence and unmanned vehicles like drones to the centre stage. They are doing this to meet the most advanced systems around the globe.

This 5G Technology would bring low latency communication systems which can be used in agriculture, manufacturing sector and retail verticals too.

5G however is still at a nascent stage in India and no commercial development has taken place so far. Experts say that the move to adopt 5G technology and AI would usher into totally different use cases.

