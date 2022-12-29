What is Abetment? What are its various forms? How is it different from a criminal conspiracy?

The best way to understand a concept clearly is to first understand the term involved in layman’s language. The term “abetment” as defined by the Cambridge dictionary, refers to an act of aiding or encouraging someone to perform an illegal or wrong act.

The definition is quite straightforward. Basically, if you provoke anyone, whether that person is your dearest friend, a mere acquaintance, or someone you don’t even know, to do something wrong or illegal in the eyes of law, you have simply abetted that person to do something.

So far, abetment sounds wrong, and thus, there are specified punishments stated in the Indian Penal Code, based on the type of abetment.

Now that we have had a rather general discussion of abetment, let’s talk legal.

An Abettor, as defined in Section 108 of the IPC is:

A person abets an offence, who abets either the commission of an offence, or the commission of an act which would be an offence, if committed by a person capable by law of commit­ting an offence with the same intention or knowledge as that of the abettor. Explanation 1.—The abetment of the illegal omission of an act may amount to an offence although the abettor may not himself be bound to do that act.