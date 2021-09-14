What is ATL Space Challenge 2021? All you need to know

NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has launched ATL Space Challenge in collaboration with ISRO and CBSE. It was in June 2020 when the cabinet of India had decided to open the space sector for private participation.It also established Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) which would encourage the private companies to use India's space infrastructure.

Know more about it below.

ATL Space Challenge 2021: Key Highlights

The mission has been launched to provide a platform for the students of classes 6 to 12 for innovation and enabling them to solve various digital age space technology problems. The students from Atal Tinkering Labs and non ATL schools both are allowed to submit their entries in the space challenge. The schools under ATL initiative would receive the grant for setting up such labs to encourage the students to take up space sciences. It aligns with the World Space Week 2021 observed from 4th -10th October yearly. It celebrates the contributions of space science and technology. India wishes to move up the Global Innovation Index and this move would surely push up its rankings.

What is Atal Space Challenge 2021?

The ATL Space Challenge 2021 isw in alignment with the World Space Week 2021 that happens to be declared by the United Nations General Assembly. It is celebrated from the 4 to 10 October each year at the international level. On this day we mark the contributions of space science and technology.

The Top teams would be provided with interesting opportunities and prizes once the Challenge is completed.

"The major objective of this exercise is to enable young innovators of schools across India to learn and engage in creating new, efficient and innovative solutions for specific, real-world challenges in the Space sector and develop solutions which address the key problem areas of the challenge," as per the official details.

ATL Space Challenge 2021: Rules

Each Team shall consist of maximum 3 students (class 6 to 12) and one School Teacher/ ATL in-charge. Single person team is not allowed for participation.The team must have at least 3 members or it would be disqualified.

The final date to submit the form is September 30, 2021.

As per the official website the students can choose any one of the following topics

Topic Explanation Explore Space Gaming Techonology Develop Games that inform about space/ planets App Development Create an App to raise awareness about space and the outer world Robotics Development of robotic system technologies to improve space exploration missions Reach Space 3D Technology Create a 3D model (virtual or physical) for equipment’s, vehicles etc. that can be used to reach space AI/ML in Space Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities in various areas of space operations and spacecraft maintenance Space Apps Develop Mobile Apps to make living in space better/ easier (eg: communication or navigation centric, etc.) Inhabit Space 3D Technology Solving space exploration problems and developing 3D model designs for 3D printed habitats that can be used in space Healthcare Development of life support systems that enable extended human presence in space AI/ML in Space Create a virtual environment using AI/ ML to simulate the space to prepare humans Leverage Space Geospatial Technology Solutions in disaster management and disaster risk reduction by utilizing geospatial data resources & products (eg: Geographic Information System (GIS), Remote Sensing (RS) and Global Positioning System (GPS) for analysis, modeling, simulations and visualization) Drone Technology Design solutions for remotely monitoring and enabling smart and connected rural and urban settlements Visualize Data Develop a user-friendly application to discover, visualize, and analyze satellite data for monitoring Earth’s conditions (eg: weather, climate, etc.)

What is Atal Innovation Mission?

AIM is the Government of India's flagship initiative that promotes the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. It aims to develop new programmes and policies for innovation in various sectors of the economy and provide platform and collaboration opportunities for various stakeholders. It would be supporting the innovation culture and developing a system supporting it in India.

