What is Blue Tick on $8 per month?
Twitter's new CEO has announced some new plans for ‘Blue Tick’ owners. The Twitter Blue Subscription will be mandatory for people to adorn their account with the verified mark.
Elon Musk, the head of Twitter, announced that he is introducing a new iteration of "Twitter Blue" where users will be charged USD 8 per month for a subscription service with priority in replies, mentions, and searches. Musk posted on Twitter, saying, "Bullshit, that's Twitter's current lords & peasants system for determining who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark. People power, indeed! Blue for $8 per month."
