What is Blue Tick on $8 per month?

Elon Musk, the head of Twitter, announced that he is introducing a new iteration of "Twitter Blue" where users will be charged USD 8 per month for a subscription service with priority in replies, mentions, and searches. Musk posted on Twitter, saying, "Bullshit, that's Twitter's current lords & peasants system for determining who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark. People power, indeed! Blue for $8 per month."