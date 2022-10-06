What is the ‘Do Not Track’ feature? How does it work for Desktop and Smartphone users?

The Internet is an essential part of our daily lives. But do you know this tool is now being the silent intruder too? And to save your sensitive data Google has come up with a new function ‘Do Not Track’. This new feature changes the default setting and unable google to access user information in order to track devices. Do you know about this option, and how to use it?

What is the ‘Do Not Track’ feature?

‘Do Not Track’ is a web browser setting that adds a signal to your browser's header, telling other websites that you don't want their tracking. In simple terms, it disables the default setting in our browser settings which allows websites to track us. The proposal is to opt out of tracking by websites they do not visit, including analytics.

What are the benefits of ‘Do Not Track’?

While browsing the web on computers or Android devices, users can send requests to stop websites from collecting or tracking browsing data. It's turned off by default. However, what happens to your data depends on how a website responds to the request.

When a Do Not Track request is made, most websites and web services, including Google, don’t alter their behavior. There are different ways for websites to react to requests. As some websites require certain information to process and execute information.

How to enable the ‘Do Not Track’ option?

The ‘Do Not Track’ option is available for both Desktop and Smartphone users.

Steps to send a ‘Do not track’ request from the desktop are:

Open Google Chrome on your desktop.

Click on the three horizontal dots present on the right side of the screen.

Click on the privacy option from the drop-down menu.

You will then be guided to another window, where you will have to select the privacy and security tab situated in the extreme left corner.

Click on the cookies option and other site data buttons.

Lastly, select the toggle to send a ‘Do not track’ request from your browsing traffic.

Steps to send a ‘Do not track’ request from your Android smartphone:

Open Google Chrome on your Android smartphone.

Tap on the three horizontal dots placed on the right side of the screen.

Go to Settings.

Under the basics tab, hit on the privacy and security button.

Click on the ‘Do not track’ option and put the setting on.

However, the possibility that sometimes when a user sends a ‘Do not track’ (DNT) request, several websites will continue to collect user information. This is the only way to provide customized content, advertisements, and recommendations on their websites.