What is GIFT NIFTY?

GIFT NIFTY is a famous Singapore Exchange (SGX) NIFTY began trading from GIFT City in the state of Gujarat on Monday. It executed around 30,000 trades in a solo session.

This is the very first cross-border initiative that connects the capital markets of India and Singapore.

The trade on SGX NIFTY stopped in Singapore on June 30. The entire trading volume switched to GIFT IFSC. It was rechristened GIFT Nifty. At present under the brand of GIFT Nifty, four products are being offered. 

 
