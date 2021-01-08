What is the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC): Solidarity and Stability Deal

Why in News?

Gulf leaders have recently signed a “solidarity and stability” agreement which would lead to ending the diplomatic rift with Qatar. This deal was signed in the GCC Summit held in Saudi Arabia.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman said to Al Jazeera, "These efforts helped us reach the agreement of the Al-Ula statement that will be signed at this summit, where we affirm our Gulf, Arab and Islamic solidarity and stability."

What had happened?

It was in June 2017 when countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain had cut diplomatic and trade ties along with imposing a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar. The quartet had said that Doha was being too close to Iran and supporting various terrorist groups. Qatar had openly denied such allegations and had accused its neighbours of trying to dilute its sovereignty.

GCC: Key Points

The massive airbase Al- Udeud is in Qatar. It also has forward headquarters of the USA military's Central Command. Oman also has had close ties to Iran and has served as an interlocular between Tehran and the West. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are suspicious of Iran and accuse it of stirring up dissent among Shiite populations in the region.

Gulf Cooperation Council: Solidarity and Stability Deal

This accord emphasizes Gulf, Arab and Islamic solidarity as well as stability. It speaks for the enhancement fo friendly ties between countries and people All members of GCC had signed a deal to remove the sanctions over Qatar and re-open their land sea and airline borders to Qatar Significance of the move The move would reunite the Gulf region and promote the efforts of increasing friendship to solve challenges around them The countries may rise against Irans rising threats against ballistic and nuclear missile programs

What is India's stand on GCC?

India has avoided any unhealthy involvement with the Gulf countries as they are among the top trade partners of our country India has always worked for regional stability

Reasons:

The increasing energy dependence would mean an increase in imports in India The potential of the Gulf to see the rise of trade in the Hydrocarbon sectors and India's prospective trade expectations are the reason Moreover, there are more than 7 million migrants every year from India to the Gulf Countries. India is a big supporter of counter-terrorism measures and the gulf countries recently are taking sides for it. The presence of the Gulf in the defence cooperation would lead to increased exports from India Milan Exercise is conducted between Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Oman and other gulf countries along with India.

What is Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC?

Gulf Cooperation Council was established through an agreement that happened in 1981 among countries namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE. This accord took place due to their relationships based on geographic proximity or similar political systems, Islamic beliefs, joint destiny and common objectives.

The structure of the GCC is inclusive of

Supreme Council ( which is the highest authority) Ministerial Council Secretariat General

The Secretariat is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The organization is a political, economic, social, and regional as per its charter. India-GCC Free Trade Agreement can be useful in giving a boost to the relations between GCC and India.

Also Read| Take the GK Quiz of January 8, 2021 here