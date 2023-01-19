What is Hockeyverse? All you need to know about Hockey India entering into Metaverse

Hockey India has launched a new metaverse product to tie in with its hosting of the Men’s World Cup scheduled between January 13-29. And with this extravagant initiative, Hockey India becomes 1st national sports body to have its own metaverse.

What is Hockeyverse?

The launch of "Hockeyverse" across the governing body's social media platforms, which Hockey India claims are a first for a national sports federation, is intended to improve the tournament experience for spectators all over the world. Hockey fans from around the world will have a new virtual experience to enjoy their favorite sport in the comfort of their own homes on a personal computer thanks to "Hockeyverse."The replica of the recently constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium is the standout attraction, and there is also The Time Machine, a structure outside the stadium's main entrance with two rooms that provide a brief history of Indian Hockey's past accomplishments and their current successes.

Bholanath Singh, the secretary general of Hockey India, said the organization's efforts to promote the mega event both domestically and internationally will now include this fresh and creative element, and "Hockey India has taken a giant leap into the future with this innovative initiative of launching the Hockeyverse which is a great way to get people, particularly youngsters, engaged and excited about hockey. This new metaverse platform is immersive and interactive and those who can't be here in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar to experience the best of world hockey can use this platform to connect with the event and enjoy it."

How does the Hockeyverse work?

All hockey lovers can be part of the latest Hockeyverse around the globe. The simple and easy steps to become part of the virtual hockey world are:

Sign in to the official website of hockeyverse.

Enter your credentials like name, email address, and others.

Select between Male and Female Avatar.

Now, click on the ‘Enter Hockeyverse’ button.

Now let your fingertips find the way on Keyboard and Mouse to fun and goals.

What are the top features of Hockeyverse?

The 'Hockeyverse' features unique attractions such as a replica of the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

A uniquely designed Time Machine based on time travel elements is also placed in the Hockeyverse.

Fans can also use the Photo Booth feature to take selfies with players.

It also has Trophy Room and The Team Room where fans are welcomed by Hockey India’s key players and they can have a glimpse of what their team room would look like.

Apart from this, fans would be forwarded to the site where they can buy their favourite hockey merchandise.

In order to give its fans a brand-new experience of goals and sticks from the comfort of their homes, India's first national sports federation entered the metaverse. Players assume the roles of larger-than-life heroes with distinctive skills in the hockey arcade game, Legends of the Hockeyverse.