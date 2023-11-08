Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that provides users with the ability to turn off their read receipts in Direct Messages (DMs). Read receipts are a small blue checkmark or "seen" message that appears next to your messages when the recipient has opened them. This can be helpful in knowing whether or not someone has seen your message, but it can also put pressure on you to respond immediately.

The new feature was announced by Adam Mosseri and Mark Zuckerberg on their respective Instagram Channels. The message from Adam Mosseri in his Instagram Channel ‘IG Updates’ reads: “New test alert You asked, we listened. We heard your feedback and have started testing a new feature that lets you turn read receipts off in your DMs. Soon, people will be able to choose when to let others see when they’ve read their messages.”

Source: Instagram/IG Updates

How to Use Turn Read Receipts Off on Instagram? The feature is currently being tested and only available to selected users. Here are the steps to use the feature if you are a selected user: Open the Instagram app and go to your Direct Messages.

Tap on the chat for the person you want to disable read receipts for.

Tap on their name at the top of the chat.

Under the "Who can see your activity" section, tap on the toggle next to "Read receipts." Meta has not specified when this feature will roll out for users.