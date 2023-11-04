Instagram Allows Users to Add Lyrics to Reels: Here Is How to Use the New Feature

Instagram has released a new feature that allows users to add song lyrics to their Reels, just like they can on Stories. This feature is currently rolling out to users globally.

The feature was announced by Adam Mosseri on his Instagram Channel ‘IG Updates’ he mentioned: “New feature alert We’re rolling out a way to add song lyrics when editing your reels, just like you can on Stories: tap music, add a song, and swipe left to add lyrics. We’ve seen people manually add lyrics to reels, so hope this makes it easier to use music to express yourself. Working on more updates to get creative on reels, stay tuned.

How To Add Song Lyrics To Instagram Reels?

Here are the steps to follow:

Tap on the music icon and add a song.

Swipe left to add lyrics.

Customize the appearance of the lyrics by changing the font, size, colour, and alignment.

Tap the "Done" button and continue editing your Reel.

Post your Reel when you are finished.

This feature is a welcome addition for many users, as it makes it much easier to create Reels that are both visually appealing and engaging. Here are some of the benefits of using song lyrics in your Reels: