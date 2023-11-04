Instagram Allows Users to Add Lyrics to Reels: Here Is How to Use the New Feature
Instagram has released a new feature that allows users to add song lyrics to their Reels, just like they can on Stories. This feature is currently rolling out to users globally.
The feature was announced by Adam Mosseri on his Instagram Channel ‘IG Updates’ he mentioned: “New feature alert We’re rolling out a way to add song lyrics when editing your reels, just like you can on Stories: tap music, add a song, and swipe left to add lyrics. We’ve seen people manually add lyrics to reels, so hope this makes it easier to use music to express yourself. Working on more updates to get creative on reels, stay tuned.
How To Add Song Lyrics To Instagram Reels?
Here are the steps to follow:
- Tap on the music icon and add a song.
- Swipe left to add lyrics.
- Customize the appearance of the lyrics by changing the font, size, colour, and alignment.
- Tap the "Done" button and continue editing your Reel.
- Post your Reel when you are finished.
This feature is a welcome addition for many users, as it makes it much easier to create Reels that are both visually appealing and engaging. Here are some of the benefits of using song lyrics in your Reels:
- Tell a story: Lyrics can be used to tell a story or to convey a message to your viewers. For example, you could use lyrics to share a personal experience, to raise awareness about an important issue, or to simply express yourself creatively.
- Enhance the mood: Lyrics can also be used to enhance the mood of your Reel. For example, you could use upbeat lyrics to create a fun and energetic Reel, or you could use more sombre lyrics to create a more reflective or emotional Reel.
- Match the style: You can customize the appearance of the lyrics to match the style of your Reel. This means that you can choose a font, size, colour, and alignment that complements the overall look and feel of your video.
- Create unique and engaging Reels: By experimenting with different ways to use lyrics, you can create Reels that are truly unique and engaging. For example, you could create a sing-along video, a lyrical video, or a video that tells a story using only lyrics.