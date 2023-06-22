The popular photo-sharing app, Instagram announced the reels feature in 2021 and since then it has become a massive hit among all age groups. At its core, reels are short 30-second videos that allow users to share their creativity, product reviews, funny moments or anything else that comes to mind.

Reels have become so popular that Instagram introduced many new features for reels, such as the ability to remix other users' reels and the ability to create new ones from live videos.

As reels continue to grow, Instagram decided to allow users to download them. This means now people can save their favourite reels on their devices and watch them online or share them with others. The announcement was made on 21 June 2023 by the Head of Instagram.

READ| Explained: What is the New Music Feature on Instagram Notes? How to use it?

How to Download Instagram Reels?

The feature is currently available for Instagram users in the US and only works for the reels that are posted on public accounts. If an account is private, the reels posted on them can’t be downloaded.

Additionally, users with public accounts can turn off the ability to download reels in their settings. This means that even if a reel is posted on a public account, the user who posted it can prevent others from downloading it.

It is also essential to know that this feature works only for mobile phones. So, users that use Instagram on the web or desktop app won’t be able to access it.

The announcement was made by Adam Mosseeri, Head of Instagram. He made this announcement on his Instagram broadcast channel “IG Updates”.

The announcement states, “In the US, we’re rolling out the ability to download reels shared by public accounts to your camera roll. Just tap the Share icon on a reel you love and select Download”.

“Worth mentioning, Reels shared by private accounts can’t be downloaded and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their reels in Account Settings”, it added.

To download a Reel here are the steps you need to follow:

Update the Instagram app to the latest version.

Open your favourite reel

Click on the “Share” button.

A new “Download” option will be available in the bottom tab.

Click on the "Download" button.

The reel will get downloaded to the camera roll.

Source: Instagram (Adam Mosseeri)

The downloaded reel will have the account name of the user who posted it as a watermark. This is similar to how TikTok and YouTube handle downloaded videos. The watermark will include the account name and the Instagram logo.

To conclude, the ability to download reels is a new and valuable feature that will allow users to save and share their favourite reels more easily. However, it is important to be aware of the rules for downloading reels and to respect the rights of their creators.

READ| Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels Feature Worldwide: What You Need to Know