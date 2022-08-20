ISRO New Launch: What is ISRO new SSLV and its top features ?

India with every passing day is touching a new milestone just not on earth but space too. The government announced launches of several foreign satellites like ISRO SSLV, PSLV, GSLV-MkIII. However, due to a minor glitch the launch happened on August 7 was not able to be completed.

SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission: the launch is scheduled at 9:18 am (IST). Watch LIVE from 08:30 am here: https://t.co/V1Bk6GZoCF pic.twitter.com/ZTYo8NFXac — ISRO (@isro) August 7, 2022

Past years have seen an advancement in the requirement of small satellites into earth’s low orbits. One recent addition after the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle & Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, SSLV is ISRO’s third launch vehicle acknowledged by developing countries, universities and private corporations.

What is SSLV ?

SSLV, Small Satellite Launch Vehicle is a small-lift launch vehicle made for launching mini, micro or nano satellites. ISRO developed this SSLV with payload capacity to deliver 500 kg to low Earth orbit or 300 kg to Sun-synchronous orbit.

This small launch vehicle is a four stage launch vehicle, with the three main stages using solid-fueled rocket engines. The 110 tons SSLV takes only 72 hours to integrate and not a 70-day span like other launch vehicles. It can be beyond thoughts but this mini satellite can weigh up to 500 kg to low earth orbit and supports ISRO’s PSLV as an supplement.

What are the key & top features of ISRO’s SSLV ?

The newly introduced SSLV has got a bunch of top features. All the key features of ISRO’s SSLV are as follows:

As aimed, SSLV is capable of launching satellites at reduced price and higher launch rate in comparison to PSLV.

This mini wagon can carry satellites in the range of 1000 kg.

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle can manage multiple orbital drop-offs, which supports launch of multiple microsatellites in one launch.

SSLV also requires launch-on-demand feasibility, minimal launch infrastructure with flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites.

Other important features include low cost and turn-around time, launch-on-demand ability.

What is the mission of SSLV ?

The ISRO new addition is no less than a game changer. It was developed to garner a larger pie in the small launch vehicles market, as it could place the satellites into Low Earth Orbit.

According to former ISRO chairman K Sivan in 2019 for SSLV said that, “Only six people will be required to do the job, instead of 60 people. The entire job will be done in a very short time and the cost will be only around Rs 30 crore. It will be an on-demand vehicle.”