Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif Crops Season 2020-21

What is the Minimum Support Price (MSP)?

Minimum Support Price (MSP) is a kind of guarantee of a minimum price for the agricultural produce in India. The MSP is announced by the Government of India at the beginning of the sowing season for some crops to protect the producers i.e. farmers - against acute fall in price during bumper production years.

So the announcement of the MSP motivates the farmers to sow more crops every year.

How many crops are under Minimum Support Price (MSP)?

The minimum support price of 22 crops is declared by the the 'Department of Agriculture and Co-operation, Government of India on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The mandated crops are 6 rabi crops, 14 crops of the Kharif season, and two other commercial crops. In total it includes; Cereals (7) - wheat, paddy, bajra, barley, jowar, ragi, and maize; Pulses (5) -arhar/tur, gram, urad, moong, and lentil and Oilseeds (8);rapeseed/mustard, groundnut,soyabean, toria, sesamum, safflower seed, sunflower seed, and nigerseed.

The Minimum Support Prices for all mandated crops is increased by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on June 1, 2020.

Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all Kharif crops for 2020-21:

Crops MSP for Kharif 2020-21 Increase in MSP (Absolute) Paddy (Common) 1,868 53 Paddy (Grade A) 1,888 53 Jowar (Hybrid) 2,620 70 Jowar (Maldandi) 2,640 70 Bajra 2,150 150 Ragi 3,295 145 Maize 1,850 90 Tur (Arhar) 6,000 200 Moong 7,196 146 Urad 6,000 300 Groundnut 5,275 185 Sunflower Seed 5,885 235 Soybean (yellow) 3,880 170 Sesamum 6,855 370 Nigerseed 6,695 755 Cotton (Medium Staple) 5,515 260 Cotton (Long Staple) 5,825 275

How is Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) decided?

The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) takes into account several factors while deciding the MSPs of Rabi and Kharif crops. These factors are;

1. A minimum of 50% as the margin over the cost of production

2. Demand and supply

3. Changes in input prices

4. Input-output price parity

5. Effect on the cost of living

6. Effect on the general price level

7. Trends in market prices

8. Parity between prices paid and prices received by the farmers

9. International price situation

This article is very important for various competitive exams like IAS/PCS/SSC/CDS etc.

