NASA+ Launch Date: Know Everything About the New Streaming Platform

NASA+, NASA's new streaming platform, is set to launch on November 8, 2023. The platform will offer a variety of content, including live coverage of NASA missions, on-demand videos, documentaries, and educational programs.

The platform will roll out without any price. It is believed to be free for every user.

Jeff Seaton Chief Information Officer at NASA mentioned: “Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience.”

“NASA’s legacy footprint presents an opportunity to dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve. Modernizing our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure,” he adds.

We launch more than rockets. This month, we launch our new streaming service, NASA+. https://t.co/McWnWOKXSu



No subscription req.

No ads. No cost. Family friendly!

Emmy-winning live shows

Original series

On most major platforms pic.twitter.com/5ffjptumUJ — NASA (@NASA) November 1, 2023

What can you watch on NASA+?

NASA+ will feature a wide range of content, including:

Live coverage of NASA missions, such as rocket launches and spacewalks: Witness historic moments in real-time, experiencing the thrill of space discoveries as they happen. From the launch of cutting-edge spacecraft to the awe-inspiring moments of extraterrestrial exploration, NASA+ will bring the excitement of space missions directly into your home.

On-demand videos of NASA's past and present missions: Delve into the intricacies of rocket science, marvel at the breathtaking beauty of cosmic phenomena, and gain insight into the lives of astronauts aboard the International Space Station. NASA+ offers a diverse range of on-demand videos catering to a wide array of interests, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Documentaries about space exploration, astronomy, and NASA's history: Explore the rich history of space exploration through NASA+'s collection of documentaries, detailing the triumphs, challenges, and groundbreaking discoveries that have shaped humanity's understanding of the cosmos. These documentaries provide a deep appreciation for the dedication and innovation that drive NASA's missions, showcasing the agency's relentless pursuit of knowledge and exploration.

Educational programs about science and space technology: Education is a cornerstone of NASA's mission, and NASA+ is no exception. The platform will feature a wide range of educational programs designed to ignite the curiosity of young learners and aspiring scientists. From interactive lessons on astronomy and physics to virtual field trips to NASA facilities, the educational content on NASA+ aims to inspire the next generation of space explorers, engineers, and scientists.

How to Access NASA+?

Space enthusiasts can access the platform on the web through the NASA+ website.

NASA+ is designed to inspire and educate the public about space exploration. The platform will feature educational programs about science and space technology, as well as behind-the-scenes looks at NASA's work.