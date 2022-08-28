What is NASA’s epic Artemis 1 moon mission?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced the first historical flight of a new megarocket for deep space. On Saturday, the massive space launch system and its orion spacecraft was cleared by the U.S agency to launch Artemis 1. The magnificent liftoff is scheduled for Monday (August 29) at 8:33 a.m from Pad 39B here at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

What is Artemis 1 ?

NASA's Artemis 1 is the first flight of the Artemis program. It aims to return astronauts to the moon by 2025.Artemis 1, uncrewed test flight will test the SLS rocket's readiness as a heavy-lift vehicle, as well as the Orion spacecraft's fitness to carry astronauts. It will conclude NASA's most critical goal to test Orion's heat shield, the biggest of its kind at 16.5 feet (5 meters) across. This will test if it can stand searing-hot temperatures when it slams into Earth's atmosphere at 25,000 mph (40,000 kph) and heats up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,800 degrees Celsius) on the trip back from the moon.

What is the Artemis 1 Mission ?

The Artemis 1 mission is the ultimate test for NASA. The SLS rocket after more than a decade long development is ready to attempt what will be NASA's first launch of a human-rated rocket bound for the moon in over 50 years.

As per the process, NASA will launch Artemis 1 on a 42-day trip around the moon. After which Orion will take 10 days to cover the long, sweeping orbit around the moon and will spend two weeks there. This will range from just 60 miles (100 km) above the lunar surface to 40,000 miles (64,000 km) beyond the moon. According to experts, it will take 10 more days to leave the moon before returning home on Oct. 10.

NASA experts mention that if all goes with the plan, the spacecraft will splash down in the Pacific Ocean near the coast of California by Oct 10. Also during the mission, spacecraft will deploy 10 tiny cubesats to hunt for water on the moon, study deep-space radiation and perform a variety of other tasks.

“The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft are in good health, with some communications checks remaining to double-check system readiness over the next day. Fueling of the 322-foot-tall (98 m) megarocket is scheduled to begin just after midnight on Monday”, Blackwell-Thompson said.

He continued to mention that NASA has three chances to launch the Artemis 1 mission in the current window. If it doesn't get off the ground on Aug. 29, there are backup opportunities on Sept. 2 and Sept. 5. The weather forecast for that first attempt on Monday calls for a 70% chance of good conditions, but it's too early to predict conditions on Sept. 2 and beyond, said weather officer Melody Lovin of the Space Launch Delta 45 wing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.