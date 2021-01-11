What is National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications (NMQTA)?

Why in News?

Last year the finance minister had set aside 8000 crore Indian Rupees to support the development of a National Mission on Quantum Technology. Until this year a road map has been prepared and very soon NMQTA would be coming into action.

Sitaraman said, “Quantum technology is opening up new frontiers in computing, communications, cybersecurity with wide-spread applications. It is expected that lots of commercial applications would emerge from theoretical constructs which are developing in this area. It is proposed to provide an outlay of ` 8000 crores over a period five years for the National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications”

What is Quantum Technology?

The technology based on the principles of Quantum theory, explaining the nature of energy and matter on the subatomic level is called Quantum technology. The birth of quantum physics occurred in the early 1900s. Due to this, it was made clear that light is made of tiny, indivisible units, or quanta, of energy- photons. The technology aims to control and manipulate the quantum systems to achieve information processing beyond the limits of the classical world.

What is Quantum Mechanics: Background

In around 20th century, when Albert Einstein put forward the theory of relativity, a separate mathematical revolution happened in physics describing the high-speed motion of things. This was called quantum mechanics. However, the origin of QM is because of the three revolutionary principles that gained acceptance and experimental verification between 1900 and 1930. These are Quantized properties, Particles of Light, Waves of matter.

About NMQTA

Quantum Technologies & Applications is one of the 9 missions of national importance, under Prime Minister’s Science and Technology Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC). It runs through the Principal Scientific Advisor’s office to contribute to scientific research for India’s sustainable development. The mission will be functioning under the Science and Technology department, DST The programme would address the increasing requirement of society and would also consider international technology trends. NMQTA has an apex committee taking all its decisions. It includes one chairman, one member secretary and 6 members. Currently, VK Saraswat is the chairman. The areas of focus would both be in fundamental science and towards developing technology platforms in the following:

(i) Quantum Computing & Simulations

(ii) Quantum Materials & Devices

(iii) Quantum Communications

(iv) Quantum Sensor & Metrology

Significance:

The development of Quantum Technologies is rapid and India has to match the pace of the world. Quantum Technology is helpful in obtaining the major technology boosts in the field of computation, communication and encryption. The countries using this will have an added advantage over others in economic and leadership on the global platform. In future, many applications are said to support this model.

As per GOI, "The Mission draws upon the existing deep strengths within academic institutes across India to support interdisciplinary research projects in key verticals involving quantum technology, while simultaneously developing key foundational strengths in important core areas. QT research, operational implementations, Human resource availability and technology development are in the rudimentary stage."

Also read| New Anubhava Mantapa: All about the structure, Chalukyan architecture, style, Lord Basaveshwara here