What is New World Screwworm? All You Need to Know

The New World screwworm (NWS), caused by the larvae of the Cochliomyia hominivorax fly, affects the flesh of warm-blooded animals and, in some cases, humans. These flies are drawn to open wounds, where they lay their eggs, leading to tissue infestation. While NWS is not commonly found or spread in the United States, it is more prevalent in regions like South America and the Caribbean. Travellers to these areas—especially those who work with livestock, sleep outdoors, or have exposed wounds—are at higher risk of contracting an infestation.

Recently, the New World Screwworm has seen outbreaks in Central America and Mexico, which have spread into global outbreaks after the United States confirmed its one human case, which is linked with travel.

What is New World Screwworm?

The New World Screwworm is a fly larva (maggots) that feeds on living flesh. These parasites can infect any warm-blooded animal, including humans. If untreated, screwworm infestations can be fatal.