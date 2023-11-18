Google celebrated this with a doodle and stated: “Today’s Doodle celebrates Oman’s National Day and the freedom of the oldest independent state in the Arab world. On this day in 1650, Oman expelled the Portuguese forces from the country and its ports, ending nearly 150 years of colonization.”

Oman National Day, celebrated every year on November 18th, marks a significant milestone in the country's history – the expulsion of Portuguese forces in 1650, ending over a century of colonial rule. This momentous occasion is a time for Omanis to come together, reflect on their nation's rich heritage, and honour the legacy of their ancestors who fought for independence.

🇴🇲 On November 18, the Sultanate of #Oman celebrates National Day. 🎉 Congratulations to our Omani colleagues & friends on their national holiday, we wish them further development, prosperity, and well-being. pic.twitter.com/poCXnIWSJX — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) November 18, 2023

نهنئ جلالة السلطان هيثم بن طارق والشعب العماني بمناسبة العيد الوطني الثالث والخمسون We wish HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and the people of Oman a happy 53rd National Day pic.twitter.com/ZeaHODK3uS — U.S. Embassy Muscat (@USEmbMuscat) November 17, 2023

In 1507, Portuguese forces led by Afonso de Albuquerque captured Muscat, Oman's capital city, and established a stronghold there. Over the next century, the Portuguese exerted control over Oman's coastal regions, disrupting trade and imposing their authority on the local population.

In the early 16th century, Portugal, a powerful maritime nation, sought to expand its control over trade routes in the Indian Ocean. As a result, Oman, strategically located along the Arabian Peninsula, became a target for Portuguese expansionism.

What Is the History of Oman National Day?

Despite the Portuguese presence, Omanis continued to resist colonial rule. Several uprisings against Portuguese forces took place throughout the 17th century, but none were successful in driving out the invaders.

The Expulsion of the Portuguese and the Rise of Oman as an Independent Nation

In 1649, Imam Nasir bin Murshid al-Ya'rubi, a charismatic and influential leader, emerged as the figurehead of the Omani resistance. Under his leadership, Omani forces united and launched a series of coordinated attacks against Portuguese strongholds.

After a year of intense fighting, Imam Nasir bin Murshid al-Ya'rubi and his forces successfully expelled the Portuguese from Oman, culminating in the liberation of Muscat on November 18th, 1650.

This momentous victory marked a turning point in Oman's history, restoring the country's independence and ushering in a new era of national sovereignty. Imam Nasir bin Murshid al-Ya'rubi was hailed as a national hero, and his leadership during the independence struggle cemented his legacy as one of Oman's most revered historical figures.

What Is the Significance of Oman National Day?

Oman National Day serves as a beacon of national pride, reminding Omanis of their rich heritage and the sacrifices made by their ancestors to secure their nation's freedom. It is a day to celebrate Oman's unique identity, its cultural diversity, and its enduring values.

National Day also pays tribute to Oman's remarkable leaders. Oman National Day transcends political and social divides, uniting Omanis from all walks of life in a spirit of shared identity and national pride. It is a time to reaffirm the nation's commitment to unity, cooperation, and progress.