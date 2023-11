Oman National Day, celebrated every year on November 18th, marks a significant milestone in the country's history – the expulsion of Portuguese forces in 1650, ending over a century of colonial rule. This momentous occasion is a time for Omanis to come together, reflect on their nation's rich heritage, and honour the legacy of their ancestors who fought for independence. Google celebrated this with a doodle and stated: “Today’s Doodle celebrates Oman’s National Day and the freedom of the oldest independent state in the Arab world. On this day in 1650, Oman expelled the Portuguese forces from the country and its ports, ending nearly 150 years of colonization.”

What Is the History of Oman National Day? In the early 16th century, Portugal, a powerful maritime nation, sought to expand its control over trade routes in the Indian Ocean. As a result, Oman, strategically located along the Arabian Peninsula, became a target for Portuguese expansionism. In 1507, Portuguese forces led by Afonso de Albuquerque captured Muscat, Oman's capital city, and established a stronghold there. Over the next century, the Portuguese exerted control over Oman's coastal regions, disrupting trade and imposing their authority on the local population.