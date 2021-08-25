India has evacuated more than 800 people from Kabul under Operation Devi Shakti recently. This is the operation of India under which the Indians and the foreign nationals are being evacuated from Afghanistan following Taliban's takeover of the country.

AI 1956 enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an @IAF_MCC aircraft.@IndEmbDushanbe pic.twitter.com/BcIWLzSLrL — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 24, 2021

What is Operation Dev Shakti

India has given a name to its operation of evacuation of citizens from a war torn Afghanistan. The external affairs minister S Jaishankar has called Operation Dev Shakti. It has been named so to honour the Indian Air Force and Air India.

Take a look at the tweet below made by Dr S Jaishankar. The minister tweeted after 78 people were evacuated from Dushanbe in Tajikistan. There were 25 Indians included too. The people were flown out of Kabul which the Taliban had taken over to Dushanbe in the aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Op Devi Shakti continues.



78 evacuees from Kabul arrive via Dushanbe.



Salute @IAF_MCC, @AirIndiain and #TeamMEA for their untiring efforts. #DeviShakti — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 24, 2021

Also three swaroop of the Sikh Scripture Guru Granth Sahib that were in Afghanistan were brought back to India in the flight. It was received by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

PM Modi has been applauded for his efforts to rescue the people from Afghanistan and the government is keeping in touch with the remaining Indians there as well.

What has happened so far?

India has evacuated more than 800 people since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. More than 200 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus are still left to be evacuated from there. The people left have taken shelter at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul that is very close to the airport.

Puneet Singh Chandok has been in touch with the Indian Government's Ministry of External Affairs and the IAF. He is the President of the Indian World Forum.

We have already seen in the previous few weeks how thousands of Afghan Citizens have been crowding the capital Kabul's airport in order to escape the country now that Taliban has taken over.

Prime Minister Modi had at the cabinet committee of security meeting held on August 17, directed the officials to continue the safe evacuation of every Indian from Afghanistan and also make arrangements to provide refuge to Afghan Hindus and Sikhs.

India stepped up its efforts to evacuate Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul amid increasing hostilities by the Taliban. India evacuated the Indian embassy staff from Kabul on August 17. S. Jaishankar had described the mission as a difficult and complicated exercise.

India is carrying out the evacuation missions in coordination with the US and various other countries.

India has been allowed by the US and NATO forces to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan. It would accelerate the evacuation to which the government has reiterated its commitment.

