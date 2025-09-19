The United Kingdom is a country in northwestern Europe. It is made up of four parts—England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The UK is surrounded by water. It lies between the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Sea. It also shares a land border with Ireland. The land is a mix of mountains, hills, and flat plains. The highest point is Ben Nevis in Scotland. The longest river is the River Severn. The UK is renowned for its rich history, royal family, and iconic landmarks, including Big Ben and Buckingham Palace.

But here's something you might not know: what currency does the UK use? It's not the euro, even though many European countries use it. Curious? In this article, we'll take a look at the currency of the United Kingdom, its name, its history, and why it's still used today.