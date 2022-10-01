What Is The Difference Between 4G And 5G? All Your Doubts Are Simplified Here!

With many countries, including India, being all set to welcome 5G very soon, the tiff between 4G and 5G is gaining momentum and spotlight. Not sure which one to choose? Here comes a simplified explanation of the key differences between 4G and 5G.

The 4G Network:

The fourth generation technology (4G networks can be made to use for downloading data and accessing the internet. Earlier, 3G was considered the most efficient network, but the advent of 4G turned the tables. The 4G network is way faster than the 3G, and thus, the arrival of the 4G tempted people to adapt to it.

4G offers broadband cellular network services. The standards of 4G are set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU-R) and are denoted as the International Mobiles Telecommunications Advanced (IMT- Advanced).

The network is expected to offer services with a bandwidth greater than 100 Mbps. This bandwidth is enough to enjoy high-quality multimedia content.

The development of the network commenced in 2000 and finished in 2010, along with LTE and WiMax technology. The access system is CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) along with a bandwidth of 2000 Mbps to 1 Gbps.

The aim is to offer high-quality, high capacity, and high-speed, along with improved security. With 4G networks, users also get low voice and data service costs. One also gets multimedia and the internet over IP at low costs.







The 5G Network:

The fifth generation of wireless network technology, 5G, is designed on millimeter waves. The millimeter waves are a section of a very high-frequency spectrum upwards of 20 GHz, all the way up to 96 GHz. The 5th Generation of phones is presently under development and is the newest iteration of cellular technology.

The 5G networks, when made accessible, are expected to offer much faster speed than all the previous generations, along with enhanced reliability and much lower response times.

It made use of OFDM (orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing) and millimeter wireless. These enable 20 Mbps of data rate along with a frequency band of 2-8 GHz. 5G is expected to be a pack-based network.

The network can reach up to 1000 Mbps or even up to 2.1 Gbps. The network can be made to use for streaming high-quality videos, the enhanced ability for real-time analytics, and low-latency communication. It also provides great management features.











Key Differences To Consider

Basis Of Differentiation 4G 5G Full Form Fourth Generation Technology Fifth Generation Technology Maximum Upload Rate 500 Mbps 1.25 Gbps Maximum Download Rate 1 Gbps 2.5 Gbps Latency About 50 ms About 1 ms Multiplexing Methods Offers CDMA Offers OFDM, BDMA Differentiation Between Fixed And Mobile Devices Can’t differentiate between fixed and mobile devices Can differentiate between fixed and mobile devices using cognitive radio techniques and offers the most appropriate delivery channel. Advantages High-speed handoffs, global mobility Extremely high speeds, low latency Used For High-speed applications, TV, mobile, wearable devices High-resolution video streaming, robots, medical procedures, remote control of vehicles Efficiency Low efficient as compared to 5G High efficient as compared to 4G

The Takeaway

Both 4G and 5G come with great features and advancements. No matter how lucrative 5G appears against 4G, it is always wise to consider both sides of the coin. For instance, while the 5G is expected to offer excellent speed and efficiency, it may show less upload speeds as compared to the 4G. Moreover, demerits like battery damages, and cybersecurity risks, cannot be overlooked. Thus, while 5G is all excellent, choosing any one between the two options must be a decision made with sharp consideration.