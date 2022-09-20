What is the latest advisory issued by the government for all Smartphone users?

The advancement in the use of the internet has surely made our life easier but at a cost. This cost does not just include a monthly or annual internet package but a major loss of finances, breach of privacy, identity theft, phishing, and more. According to a report of 2022, the cases of ransomware threats have increased to 1.2 billion in the early half of the year. And to keep a hold on these cases the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued an advisory in the interest of smartphone users.

And the list of guidelines for smartphone users to avert cybercrime is as follows:

Make you carry downloads from authentic official stores only, such as Google Play store and App store. Also, enable in-built mobile phone options to reduce the risk of downloading harmful apps.

Install app updates or phone updates only from Android device vendors.

Abstain from clicking on untrusted links you receive from any unauthorized emails and SMSs. Also do not go for links with short URLs, as they can probably be a trap

Genuine URLs always include a domain name. For official links of an organization refer to search engines like google or more.

Avoid buying used smartphones or other electronic devices.

Protect your device with strong antivirus and antispyware software installation.

Do not give access to personal information or account login credentials to anybody without a proper investigation.

Look for the valid encryption certificates by checking for the green lock in the browser's address bar

In case of any unusual activity in their account, customers should immediately report to their respective banks.

Never use public wi-fi or shared internet connections to initiate any sort of transactions.

Make sure to report any unauthorized activity in your account to the bank of the respective organization at the earliest.

Use a face lock, strong pins, or finger lock to unblock the phone or laptop.

Do not leave the phone with strangers, as it just takes a few minutes to transfer data.

Cybercrime is a crime that involves a device and a network. The virtual villains behind these crimes live between us, still, it becomes difficult for authorities to keep a check on them in the real world. Thereupon, it is important for users to make sure that they are always cautious and alert about their use of the internet.