What Is The Mahakal Corridor That Is To Be Inaugurated On October 11 ?

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will inaugurate the highly anticipated Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The 900-meter-long corridor is one of the largest in the country.

It has been developed as the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple redevelopment project.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the most prominent temples, and one of the 12 revered “Jyotirlingas” in India, dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Shiva. It is surrounded by the ancient Rudrasagar lake which has also been revamped as a part of the redevelopment project.

Ujjain, MP | Work for the Mahakal Corridor completed, to be launched by PM Modi on October 11 pic.twitter.com/dASlsa0yE7 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

Why Is The Mahakal Corridor Being Built?

The Mahakaleshwar Temple and its surrounding region in the Ujjain district are being built as per the redevelopment project that aims for the beautification, cleanliness, and expansion of the pilgrim site and the city of Ujjain.

The project is expected to improve the experience of pilgrims and devotees and boost tourism in the city from 1.5 lakhs to about 3 crores.

The Jyotirlinga temple grounds in Ujjain, which were originally about 2.82 hectares, are reportedly being expanded to 47 hectares. The 17 hectares of the Rudrasagar lake are taken into consideration in the enlargement.

What Is Special About The Mahakal Corridor?

The corridor is 900 meters long, making it one of the largest corridors in the country.

It will have over 200 sculptures and tapestries of Shiva and Shakti, along with other deities.

The Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar, magnificent gateways have been constructed near the entrance of the corridor, a few feet away.

The Mahakal Lok's main attractions include a column of 108 elegant pillars constructed of finely carved sandstone, flowing fountains, and a running panel of more than 50 paintings representing tales from the "Shiv Puran.”

Maharajwada's structures will be renovated. It is to be connected to the complex of the Mahakal temple. The Kumbh Museum and the Heritage Dharamsala will also be built.

Rudrasagar lake will be cleaned and treated, and the water level is to be kept constant. Sewer and stormwater pipelines will be installed separately.

There are plans to develop an entertainment zone, yoga centre, and green belt.

What Is The Cost Of The Mahakal Corridor?

The state government is reportedly spending around Rs 856 crore for the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. A facilities centre for worshippers and pilgrims with a projected budget of Rs. 23.90 crores is in the works.

The first phase of "Mahakal Lok" required around 316 crores to be constructed.

Details About The Mahakal Corridor Inauguration

Today an IAF jet will take off from Ahmedabad with the Prime Minister and reach Indore at 4:30 pm. He will take a helicopter from Indore to Ujjain.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the Mahakal temple at 5:25 pm for the inauguration.

Over 60,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Kartik Mela Ground in Ujjain, where PM Modi will also take part.