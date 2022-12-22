What Is The New Rule To Update Aadhaar Card Without Supporting Documents?

Aadhaar Card Update 2022: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued new guidelines to update the Aadhaar card. Now you no longer need supporting documents to update your Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number that serves as the primary identification system in India. The UIDAI issues an Aadhaar number to every citizen of India. Aadhaar is not mandatory but is becoming more and more important by the day.

But having a valid Aadhaar card is not enough. It should also be updated regularly, especially if you change your home address or phone number.

The process of Aadhaar card updating used to be a hassle, but UIDAI has streamlined it considerably over the years. Aadhaar Card updation just became even easier.

Read on to find out about UIDAI’s new guidelines for updating the Aadhaar card without supporting documents.

How To Update Aadhaar Card Without Supporting Documents?

Consider a case in which a person moves permanently to a different city. He now needs to update the registered address in his bank accounts, Aadhaar card, voter ID card, and other necessary documents.

But what about the family members, especially kids, who don’t have any bank accounts, voter cards, or other supporting documents that verify their permanent address?

Such cases are frequent in India, and UIDAI has now introduced measures to simplify the Aadhaar update process when a person has no supporting documents with the "Head of Family" option.

You can update your Aadhaar, even if your supporting documents are not available, with ‘Head of Family Based Aadhaar Update Option," by visiting Aadhaar centers near you.

Here’s what you need to know to update your Aadhaar card without supporting documents.

The Aadhaar of the Head of Family (HoF) should be fully updated, especially their registered address and biometric information.

Dependent family members should be able to furnish proof of relationship (PoR) documents with the name of the HoF or a self-declaration form from the HoF.

The HoF should be present while updating the Aadhaar of family members, as his or her fingerprints and biometrics will be required.

Valid Proof of Relationship (PoR) Documents

Passport

Ration Card/PDS Card

Pension Card

Marriage Certificate

Birth Certificate (for a child between 0 to 5 years)

In the absence of any of the above documents, the self-declaration form from the head of the family certifying the relationship with a relative residing at the same address can be used. This form can be downloaded by heading to UIDAI>Downloads>List of Supportive Documents>Page 3.

The rest of the process to update the Aadhaar card is the same as before. Head to UIDAI's official website, locate an update centre, book a slot and visit the centre on the date of your appointment with your Head of Family.

