Aadhaar for Non-Resident Indian (NRI): Process, Essential Documents and Benefits

Aadhaar is the primary national identification system in India. It is a 12-digit unique identity number that serves as proof of residence in India. The biometric and demographic data of individuals is collected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar is essential to have for all citizens living in the country and comes in handy when applying for a passport, opening a bank account, or for other official purposes. Aadhaar is not mandatory but is important to have nonetheless.

But what about the NRIs, or the Non-Resident Indians? Can they also apply for an Aadhaar ID? And do they need it? These are some frequently asked questions that we’ll answer in this article while also explaining the whole process of Aadhaar enrollment for NRIs. Keep reading to know more.

Can Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Apply for Aadhaar?

Absolutely Yes. Any Indian citizen, whether living in the country or abroad, is eligible to apply for Aadhaar. And so can their families as long as they are Indian citizens, NRI or resident doesn’t matter. India is one of the few countries that doesn’t allow dual citizenship. So, if you renounce Indian citizenship, you won’t be able to enrol for Aadhaar.

Aadhaar for Spouse of NRI?

Spouses of NRIs are also eligible for Aadhaar if they are Indian residents.

In case the spouse is an NRI, their valid Indian passport must be produced as Proof of Identity (PoI).

In case the spouse is residing in India, any valid Proof of Relationship (PoR) document is required. The passport of the NRI partner can also be used if it has the name of the spouse on it.

Aadhaar for Children of NRI?

For Children Below 5 Years of Age

For NRI Child: a valid Indian Passport is necessary as PoI

For Non-NRI Child: any valid PoR like a Birth Certificate or Aadhaar of parent/guardian will suffice

For Children between 5 to 18 years of age

Consent of one of the parent/guardian is foremost for minor dependent of NRI to apply for Aadhaar

For NRI Child: Indian passport is mandatory as PoI.

For Non-NRI Child: a valid PoI and Proof of Address (PoA) document like a school ID are required. In case of no PoI or PoA available, any valid PoR document like a Birth Certificate will suffice.

What all documents do you need?

A valid Indian passport is a must to apply for Aadhaar as an NRI. It serves as the Proof of Identification (PoI). Other essential documents include a valid Proof of Address (PoA) and Proof of Relationship (PoR).

Here are some essential documents usually asked for Aadhaar enrolment.

Birth Certificate

Address Proof

School Certificate

Indian Mobile Number

Valid Email ID

Process to apply for Aadhar as an NRI

Visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. Carry your valid Indian passport. Fill out the enrolment form and make sure the details match your passport and other documents Keep your Email ID ready. It’s compulsory. Read and sign the declaration for NRI enrolment. It is slightly different for NRIs, so be sure to read it carefully. Ask the operator to enrol you as an NRI. Give your Passport as Proof of Identity. You can also choose your Passport itself as Proof of Address and Date of Birth proof or use another valid document. Complete the biometric capture process (fingerprint and iris scan). Verify all the details on the screen (in English and the local language) before allowing the operator to submit. Collect the acknowledgement slip/ enrolment slip with your 14-digit Enrolment ID and Date & Time Stamp.

