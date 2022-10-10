What is the New Supercontinent ‘Amasia’?

The world is divided into 7 continents, and each boundary consists of different habitats and terrain. Scientists have observed a late alternation of the geographical boundaries of the world. It is reported that the Arctic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea will evaporate and Asia will crash into the Americas forming a new supercontinent called Amasia, a merger of America and Asia.

According to the researcher at The Curtin University of Australia and Peking University, China said that the Pacific Ocean is shrinking by one inch every year, which means that by around 200 million to 300 million years the earth’s landmasses will fall off, and American will collide with Asia to create a new supercontinent Asia.

Dr. Chuan Huang, the lead author of a study published in the journal National Science, "Over the past two billion years, Earth's continents have collided together to form a supercontinent every 600 million years, known as the supercontinent cycle. This means that the current continents are due to come together again in a couple of hundred of million years' time.”

The upcoming supercontinents are believed to have formed in vastly two different ways introversion and extroversion. Here “introversion” means the closure of interior oceans and “extroversion” defines the closure of exterior oceans. Expert says, "The former involves the closure of the internal oceans formed during the breakup of the previous supercontinent, whereas the latter involves the closure of the previous external superocean."

The formation of the new supercontinent depends upon the shrinking of the Pacific Ocean, the estimated span for the simulation of the earth’s tectonic is counted as a maximum of 300 million years. Expert says that Australia will play an important role in this event, as it will first collide with Asia and then will connect America and Asia once the Pacific ocean disappears.

The new supercontinent is expected to form on the top of the Earth and will downturn towards the south of the equator. It is believed that this geographical development will let Antarctica remain isolated at the bottom of the world.

The team explained that Australia is already drifting toward Asia at a rate of about 7 centimeters per year, while Eurasia and the Americas are moving at slower rates toward the Pacific Ocean.

Research also says that the formation of the new supercontinent will bring drastic changes to the topographical boundaries. Eurasia and the Americas are gradually moving toward the Pacific Ocean at a rate of about 7 centimeters per year.





