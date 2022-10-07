What Is The UNHRC Resolution About Sri Lanka? A Brief Introduction

The UN Human Rights Council consisting of 47-member will be voting on a draft resolution on Sri Lanka on Thursday, calling for accountability for economic crimes and improving the UN human rights chief’s mandate for collecting information on war crimes for prosecution in foreign countries.

What Does The Recent Draft Resolution Say?



Co-sponsored by Canada, the United States, Malawi, Germany, North Macedonia, and Montenegro, the latest draft of the resolution is primarily based on the text passed by the UNHRC last year.

The 2021 resolution offered a mandate to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to build a central international database in order to enable the prosecution of war crimes in the future. It also got a $2.8 million budget to recruit investigators to gather evidence.

According to the latest version of the draft made public recently, the resolution would “extend and reinforce the capacity of the Office of the High Commissioner to collect, consolidate, analyze and preserve information and evidence and to develop possible strategies for future accountability processes for gross violations of human rights or serious violations of international humanitarian law in Sri Lanka, to advocate for victims and survivors, and to support relevant judicial and other proceedings, including in the Member States, with competent jurisdiction”.

Moreover, the draft resolution called on the OHCHR to “enhance its monitoring and reporting including progress in reconciliation and accountability, and on the human rights impact of the economic crisis and corruption”. It called for the UN human rights chief to bring forward oral updates over the upcoming two years, along with a comprehensive report at the 57th session of the Council in the year 2025.

The UNHRC Resolution And Sri Lanka

The passage of the resolution would be a rebuke to the government of Sri Lanka of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. It has been continuously argued that it needs international solidarity during the economic crisis.

The report released on September 6, said, “For sustainable improvements to take place, however, it is vital to recognize and address the underlying factors which have contributed to the economic crisis, including embedded impunity for past and present human rights violations, economic crimes and endemic corruption,”

The huge protests and rallies throughout Sri Lanka that commenced at the beginning of the year had blamed the Rajapaksa family for incompetence and corruption, which resulted Sri Lanka facing the worst economic crisis since independence. President Mahinda Rajapaksa chose to flee and resigned after the protesters occupied the President’s House in Colombo in July.