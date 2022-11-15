What is the virtual healthcare clinic launched by Amazon in the US? Here's what you need to know!

Amazon clinic is a virtual platform for the purpose of common healthcare conditions such as acne, allergies, asthma, and more.

The aim is to expand Amazon's presence in the U.S. healthcare space.

The e-commerce giant recently launched the Amazon clinic on Tuesday.







The world already knows about Amazon's Amazon Pharmacy, but this new step of launching a virtual clinic is definitely going to take Amazon further in the healthcare space.

As per sources, the Amazon Pharmacy would be functional in a total of 32 states.







Earlier, Amazon agreed to purchase One Medical, the primary care provider, for $3.49 billion.

