What is the virtual healthcare clinic launched by Amazon in the US? Here's what you need to know!
Amazon already runs the Amazon Pharmacy, but recently Amazo.com Inc has launched one more platform to expand its healthcare space. Know more about it here.
Amazon welcomes the Amazon clinic!
Amazon clinic is a virtual platform for the purpose of common healthcare conditions such as acne, allergies, asthma, and more.
The aim is to expand Amazon's presence in the U.S. healthcare space.
The e-commerce giant recently launched the Amazon clinic on Tuesday.
The world already knows about Amazon's Amazon Pharmacy, but this new step of launching a virtual clinic is definitely going to take Amazon further in the healthcare space.
As per sources, the Amazon Pharmacy would be functional in a total of 32 states.
Earlier, Amazon agreed to purchase One Medical, the primary care provider, for $3.49 billion.
