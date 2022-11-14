What is ASEAN? Let’s discuss the 10-member organization of Southeast Asian countries!

ASEAN stands for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Its annual summit took place from November 10 to November 13 under the chairmanship of Cambodia.







In the wake of the Ukrainian war and the rivalry between China and the US, the ASEAN aims to work on its interest concerns like fostering people-to-people connectivity and energy cooperation.







In a brave statement by Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s president, he stated the idea of a Cold War in a time of tensions between China and the United States, and that ASEAN would not be indulged as a ‘proxy to any powers”.







ASEAN comprises over 700 million people and is quite essential for all its member states, including India.







India and ASEAN

India already holds strong connections with these member countries individually, but ASEAN as a group too holds major importance for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated that ASEAN is central to the country’s Act East policy. The policy lays its focus on the extended neighborhood in the Asia-Pacific region.

Originally, the policy was thought of as an economic initiative but gradually, the policy gained strategic importance. Cultural, and political dimensions. These include the establishment of institutional mechanisms for the purposes of dialogue and cooperation.

The country is part of the SEAN Plus 6 grouping, along with China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. In the year 2018, the ASEAN leaders were invited as the chief guests at India’s Republic Day Parade.

Additionally, it is important to note that in the year 2010, a Free Trade Agreement was also entered into force between ASEAN and India. Moreover, India was initially a part of negotiations to come into the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), but in the end, decided not to do so.







