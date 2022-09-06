What is WhatsApp Premium? Features, Subscription Plans, Benefits & more

One after another, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on turning the user interface better. The new feature update is specially designed for businesses to help them manage chat from their linked devices with the upcoming subscription service, WhatsApp Premium.

In this article, you will get to know what is WhatsApp premium, its features, how it works and more:

What is WhatsApp Premium?

WhatsApp Premium is a special feature for businesses. It is a new optional subscription plan which bestows users with additional features and services. The top benefits will include ability to customize a business link, link multiple devices to one single account and an aid for large businesses to manage chats and manges from a specific device.

This new service for businesses will be part of paid service, which means that users need to pay a certain amount to unlock these features. However, there is no update about the subscription plan at the moment.

In case, if you are eager to use the new service, please hold on. As per reports, the company will still take a few weeks to roll out the new feature, easily accessible on Android, iOS and Desktop.

What are the features of WhatsApp Premium?

Meta officials spoke about the WhatsApp Premium subscription service at the Conversations 2022 event. All you need to know about the premium features:

Link a maximum 10 devices

Linking WhatsApp on multiple devices is not new but within a limit. The new initiative allows businesses with WhatsApp Premium subscription to add up to 10 additional devices to their accounts. Earlier, users were only able to use their WhatsApp only on phone and other four devices.

Vanity URL

Vanity URL here refers to customized URL. The new WhatsApp Premium plan allows its subscribers to get the option to generate a custom link for their business. This link can be shared through different channels and will help users to contact businesses without any need of mobile numbers. Users can change their business link once every 90 days. However, this feature does not hide your phone number once you get contacted.

Other than this, the meta owned WhatsApp is also working on a new cloud-based API so the businesses and developers can easily get started with WhatsApp business for free.