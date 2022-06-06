What is WWDC 2022? How and when to watch live streaming on the same?

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 will begin today on 6th June 2022 and go on till 10th June 2022. Apple’s WWDC 2022 will be held online for a week wherein developers across the world will join for an in-depth first look at Apple’s latest platforms and technologies, explore the newest reveals and connect one-on-one with Apple experts. The Conference will also witness the Apple Design Awards.

What is WWDC 2022?

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 is an annual information technology conference that will be held for a week from June 6 to June 10, 2022, by Apple Inc. The tagline of WWDC 2022 is ‘Call to Code’. The conference will be used as a major launchpad for revealing the latest software and technologies by Apple in the family of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS as well as other Apple software.

What to expect at WWDC 2022?

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC22) will include Keynote and Platforms state of the Union, Sessions on the latest updates, Labs, Digital Lounges, Challenges, Apple Design Awards, Forums, and Events by a variety of developer organizations throughout the week of WWDC.

The WWDC 2022 is expected to reveal some key features for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13, along with updates on customization of lock screen, health app, and addition of features to Messages. Attendees could get a glimpse of the features of Apple’s upcoming AR/VR.

WWDC: Background

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is an information technology conference that is held annually for a week by Apple Inc. Apple has been hosting WWDC since 1983 but in 2002, WWDC has recognized as a major launchpad for its new products. Since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the WWDC 2020 and 2021 were held online. This year also, WWDC 2022 will be held online.

How and when to watch WWDC 2022 live streaming on the same?

The WWDC Keynote Live Streaming will begin on 6th June 2022 at 10.30 PM IST (10 AM PST). The WWDC 2022 Live Streaming will be available on the Apple official website, Apple TV+ app, and Apple’s YouTube channel.

Apple users accessing from their iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), iPod touch (7th generation), or MacBook can stream directly from Safari or watch it on TV through the Apple TV+ app.

Android users can watch the WWDC 2022 live stream on the YouTube channel of Apple or access the stream through the latest versions of Firefox, Chrome, or Microsoft Edge).

