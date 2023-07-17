What is WhatsApp’s Channel Notification Feature?

Recently, WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, announced that it is working on a Channels feature that will allow businesses, influencers, and individuals to share product updates, news, and other essential information with their followers.

WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates in testing mode, has recently revealed that the platform is working on a feature called “Channel Notification”. This feature will alert users when Channels are available for their accounts.

WABetaInfo states: “In our previous article about the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.20 update, we highlighted the introduction of channels, a new one-way broadcast private tool announced by WhatsApp.”

“This feature allows users to receive updates from organizations who are important to them, and it’s currently available in Singapore and Colombia. With the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.11 update, some beta testers could experiment with a feature that sends a notification when channels are available for their accounts,” the blog added.

Source: WABetaInfo

The Channel Notification feature will be a helpful feature for businesses and organizations that want to make sure that their members are aware of new Channels.

To use this feature, users simply need to click on a channel invite link. The link will show whether or not notifications are turned on for the channel.

It is important to note that channels are currently only available in Singapore and Colombia, so users will need to have a channel link from one of those countries.

According to WABetaInfo, “To check if the channels feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, you can try opening a channel invite link. Keep in mind that channels are currently restricted to Singapore and Colombia, so you will need to access a channel created in those countries.”

In conclusion, the WhatsApp Channel Notification feature is a helpful way for users to stay up-to-date on new Channels. WhatsApp is constantly working on providing new updates and features to make its platform more user-friendly.