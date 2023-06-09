What is WhatsApp’s new Channels Feature? Everything You Need to Know

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is now launching a new feature called Channels. This new initiative will offer a private way to users to receive important messages and updates from businesses and people directly in WhatsApp. Here are all the details you need to know.

🧵 What are WhatsApp Channels?



WhatsApp Channels are a simple and private way to get updates from people and organizations you care about.



Channels sit within your Updates tab, separate from chats with family and friends. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 8, 2023

What is WhatsApp’s Channels Feature?

Channels are a one-way broadcast tool that allows businesses and organizations to send messages and updates to an unlimited number of followers. This feature comes after the parent company, Meta announced the same feature for Instagram.

The new update will be visible in the bottom tab titled as “Updates” and will carry a searchable directory where users can find topics of interest.

READ| What is WhatsApp's Edit Message Feature and How Does It Work?

This allows users to create and subscribe to channels and admins can send texts, photos, videos, and polls to a large audience. The Channels feature can be beneficial for influencers, businesses, and individuals to share news, updates, and other information with their followers or customers.

Here is the WhatsApp Blog’s statement that reads, “Today we’re excited to introduce Channels: a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations, right within WhatsApp.”

“Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls”, it further added.

This new feature is taking care of privacy for both users and admins as the followers won’t be able to see the contact information of the admins and vice versa.

WhatsApp’s announcement reads: “We’re aspiring to build the most private broadcast service available. This starts by protecting the personal information of both admins and followers. As a channel admin, your phone number and profile photo won’t be shown to followers.

Likewise, following a channel won’t reveal your phone number to the admin or other followers. Who you decide to follow is your choice and it’s private.”

What is the availability of WhatsApp Channels Feature?

The new feature is set to roll out in Columbia and Singapore where WhatsApp would work with leading companies and global voices. The platform plans to test this feature on a small scale in the beginning and it will eventually roll it out to more countries.

Here is what the blog reads: “To kick off Channels, we’re excited to work with leading global voices and select organizations in Colombia and Singapore, where Channels will first be available, to build, learn, and adapt the experience.”

“We’ll bring Channels to more countries and the ability for anyone to create a channel over the coming months”, it added.

What are the features of WhatsApp Channels?

The new update will have the following features:

Privacy: Channel admins and followers will not be able to see each other's phone numbers or profile photos. This information will only be used to create the channel and to send updates.

Updates: Channel updates will only be stored on WhatsApp's servers for up to 30 days. WhatsApp also plans to add ways so that followers can make updates disappear from their devices quickly.

Control: Admins will have a lot of control over their channels. They will be able to decide who can follow their channel and whether it is discoverable in the directory. They will also be able to block screenshots and forwards from their channel.

Payment Services: WhatsApp will also integrate its payment methods in the new feature allowing the creators to monetize their services and build their business. The platform will also add and promote certain channels in the directory to help increase awareness.

READ| What is WhatsApp’s Screen Sharing Feature? Know everything about the new update here

How to use WhatsApp Channels Feature?

To find and subscribe to WhatsApp Channels, open WhatsApp and go to the Updates tab. Tap the Explore button and you will see a list of channels. You can also search for channels by name or topic.

Source: WhatsApp

To subscribe to a channel, tap the Follow button. You will then start receiving updates from the channel in the Updates tab.

In conclusion, WhatsApp Channels can be a powerful tool for businesses and organisations to share information with their followers and create hype regarding their new services and products so that their business can increase. It will also serve as a platform to easily engage with audiences