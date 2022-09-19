WhatsApp Update 2022: What is Call Countdown?

WhatsApp is moving at the speed of light when it comes to updates. The meta-owned messaging app is once again in the news because of its latest update list. After enabling features like the silent exit from group chats, status privacy option, and WhatsApp premium, the next bait is on options like poll creations, and message editing features. Also, WaBetaInfo has shared the concept of Call Countdown, which can improve the existing WhatsApp.

What is Call Countdown?

Accidental calls are nothing new for Whatsapp users. Keeping the post embarrassment in the head, WaBetaInfo has suggested a unique feature concept named Call Countdown. This new concept focuses on preventing accidental voice or video calls.

WaBetaInfo says, “Over the years, a lot of users requested to WhatsApp implement a confirmation alert: in reality, it is already available but it only shows up on the first attempt to place a WhatsApp call. It would be annoying to tap twice to act so tap the call button and “yes” within the confirmation alert every time you want to start a WhatsApp call. So we decided to create a concept for a new feature on WhatsApp that we named ‘call countdown’.”

How will the Call Countdown process?

According to WaBetaInfo, the Call Countdown concept will enable 3 seconds before placing a final call. A call will only be placed after the countdown ends, and in case one did it by mistake, it will be easy to put a hold of the call without letting the recipient know.

In case you are worried about the 3-second irritating timer then just be rest assured. Addressing the same WaBetaInfo mentions that this ‘Call Countdown’ is a concept and not an actual feature. So, there is a chance to make modifications accordingly. Like Whatsapp can add a proximity sensor to the app. This sensor will further help to replace or reject the call. For example, if a user raises the device to the ear, the sensor will detect it and a call will be placed immediately without waiting for the countdown to reach zero.

WaBetaInfo hopes to see this feature implemented on WhatsApp in the future. Remember that there is no news or announcement from the end of Whatsapp.