WhatsApp Update For iPhone Users: What is the new update, how to use it and its benefits

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Programme, bringing the version up to 22.19.0.75. The version is marked as 2.22.19.75 within WhatsApp Settings and the TestFlight build is 22.19.0. This update in Meta owned messaging app marks the ongoing process of camera shortcut in iPhones.

What is the new WhatsApp update for iPhone users?

WhatsApp is working on rolling out a new feature for its iPhone users. This underdeveloped feature will be placed in the navigation bar and will show up for users who can create a community in the future. The soon to be launched camera shortcut on WhatsApp will allow users to quickly access the camera within the app. As of now, WhatsApp used to offer a separate camera tab, this tab now will get replaced with the Communities tab.

This camera shortcut will look similar to the one added to Android previously. As per reports, this feature is still under development and will be available for users with the next update.

Other than this, WhatsApp is also planning to bring a new feature that will allow users to search messages by date. This new feature of instant messaging platform will be available with the future update of the app. Once the update is rolled out, users will see a new calendar icon when they search for a message in a conversation. And with the help of this icon, users will be able to jump to a certain date locating all the messages. Also, users can dismiss the date view option any minute by simply scrolling through the conversation.