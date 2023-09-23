International Day of Sign Languages 2023: Theme, Importance and When it Started

International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL) is celebrated annually on September 23rd to raise awareness of the importance of sign languages in the full realization of the human rights of people who are deaf.

Sign languages are natural languages that use visual and spatial modalities (such as hand gestures, facial expressions, and body posture) to communicate. There are over 300 different sign languages used around the world, and each language has its own unique grammar and vocabulary.

People who are deaf use sign language to communicate with each other and with people who are hearing. Sign languages are also used in educational, social, and cultural settings.

Saturday's International Day of Sign Languages highlights the important relationship between sign language and the human rights of deaf people.



Find out more: https://t.co/LJjM02zc4h pic.twitter.com/MwitCMKid0 September 23, 2023

What Is the History of the International Day of Sign Language?

The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) is an international organization that represents people who are deaf and hard of hearing around the world. It was founded in 1951 and has over 135 member associations in over 120 countries.

The WFD is a leading advocate for the rights of deaf people. It works to promote sign language access and inclusion in all aspects of life. The WFD also works to raise awareness of the challenges that deaf people face in society.

The idea for the International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL) originated with the WFD. The WFD chose September 23rd as the date for IDSL because it is the anniversary of the founding of the WFD.

IDSL was first celebrated in 2018. It has quickly become an important event for the deaf community and its allies. IDSL is a time to celebrate the diversity and richness of sign languages, to advocate for sign language access and inclusion, and to raise awareness of the challenges that deaf people face in society.

What Is the Theme of International Day of Sign Languages 2023?

According to the Press Information Bureau, the theme for International Day of Sign Languages 2023 is “A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere!”

This theme emphasises the importance of sign language access and inclusion for people who are deaf. It also highlights the fact that deaf people have the right to use sign language in all aspects of their lives, regardless of where they are or what they are doing.

Sign language is the native language of deaf people. It is a natural language that uses visual and spatial modalities (such as hand gestures, facial expressions, and body posture) to communicate. Sign languages are just as complex and expressive as spoken languages.

However, deaf people often face barriers in accessing sign language services and in being included in society. For example, many deaf people do not have access to sign language interpreters in schools, workplaces, and other public places. This can make it difficult for deaf people to communicate with others and to participate fully in society.

IDSL is an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of sign language access and inclusion. It is also a day to celebrate the diversity and richness of sign languages and the deaf community.

What Is the Significance of International Day of Sign Language?

IDSL is a significant day because it helps to raise awareness of sign languages and the deaf community. It also helps to advocate for sign language access and inclusion in all aspects of life.

Sign language access and inclusion are important because they allow deaf people to communicate with others and to participate fully in society.

Deaf people who have access to sign language interpreters can communicate with their teachers, classmates, coworkers, and other members of the community. They can also access information and services in the same way that hearing people do.

Deaf people who are included in their communities can participate in social activities, educational programs, and employment opportunities. They can also contribute to their communities and share their unique perspectives and experiences.