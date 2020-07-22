Where is Lonar lake and how was it formed?

Lonar Lake lies within the only known extraterrestrial crater found within the Deccan Trap (which is a vast basaltic region in India). It was initially thought to be the mouth of a volcano, but later tests showed that the lake was formed by a comet or an asteroid hitting the Earth.

History and Formation of Lonar Lake:-

Lonar Lake is also called Lonar Crater. Its construction is believed to have taken place in the Pleistocene era around 35,000 to 50,000 years ago by the fall of a huge meteorite.

Facts about Lonar Lake:-

Location: Buldhana District, Maharashtra

Type: Effect Crater Lake, Salt Lake

Original Name: Lower Sarovar (Marathi)

Maximum length: 1,830 m (6,000 ft)

Surface area: 1.13 sq km

Average depth: 137 m (449 ft)

Maximum depth: 150 m (490 ft)

Water Type: Saline

Why Lonar Lake turned Pink?

Gajanan Kharat, a member of the Lonar Lake Conservation and Development Committee, says that the water of this lake is saline and its PH level is around 10.5. According to Gajanan, there is no oxygen below one meter below the surface of the water, while this lake has algae and its water has also evaporated due to heat, which has increased its salinity.

In this way, water salinity and algae can be behind the water pinking. There is also a pink-colored lake in Australia whose colour is pink due to algae.

Apart from this, the scientific reason for this change in water colour maybe that fungi named Halobacteria and Dunonilla salina are found in Lonar lake due to which water may turn pink.

It may be that the rain caused by the ‘Cyclone Nisarga’ caused Halobacteria and Dunonilla salina fungi to sit at the bottom of the lake and the water colour had turned pink.

At present, we can’t predict the real cause behind the change in the colour of the lake. The truth will be known only after scientific examination.

