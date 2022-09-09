Where is the iPhone in this Mind-Bending Optical Illusion?

Hidden iPhone Optical Illusion : The beauty of optical illusions is that optical illusions are known to play tricks with our eyes and brains. They make us believe that what we see is reality, which isn’t.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that help assess the levels of perception of the human brain. There are various kinds of optical illusions which are cognitive, psychological and physical.

Apart from that, optical illusions also help scientists understand the way our brain functions when interacting with a particular image.

Here is one such optical illusion that will test your observation skills.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden iPhone in 9 Seconds

Apple has recently unveiled new versions of the iPhone 14 in a mega launch event titled Far Out in Apple Park, Cupertino, California on 7th September 2022.

So we thought of sharing an optical illusion challenge with the theme of finding an iPhone with you.

Take a look at the image below

Image Credit: Jeya May Cruz

In this viral optical illusion image shared by the Filipino lady Jeya May Cruz, you can see a beautiful floral pattern rug and a small white table adorning the floor.

Looks aesthetically pleasing, isn’t it?

Jeya says she wasn’t getting any sleep and therefore decided to play a game of finding an iPhone in the rug.

This game is today’s optical illusion challenge and you need to spot the iPhone in 9 seconds.

Sounds cool, right?

Let’s dive in.

Look carefully at the image, the floral carpet has cleverly concealed the iPhone and made the heads spin for the lovers of optical illusion challenges.

This optical illusion picture continues to baffle netizens even today.

People are going bananas about this image. But an individual with excellent observation skills will find this challenge a walk in the park. Are you one of them?

We understand that at first glance it seems difficult to locate the iPhone.

Hurry up, the clock is running fast and time will be over soon.

Did you find the hidden iPhone yet?

No?

Take a closer look at the image again.

We have a hint for you, it is not on the left side of the image.

This hint will help you narrow down your search.

You better hurry up, only a few seconds left.

Any success yet?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find it within 9 seconds or before that?

We believe some of you out there have spotted the iPhone within the time.

And then there will be some who are still searching for the phone.

Don’t worry, we have the solution for you. Check the solution below.

The iPhone is actually turned on its back and what we can see is the back cover of the phone which is black and floral in design, and so is the pattern on the rug.

The way in which the phone is placed makes it blend with the rug. If you look closely, the pattern of the rug changes near the right leg of the table, the flowers turn white instead of the black flower of the rug and that is the solution.