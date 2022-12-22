Who will host FIFA World Cup in the years 2026 and 2030?

FIFA World Cup 2022 fever has yet to reach the average level, but fans worldwide have already begun to look for the countries and locations where the upcoming competitions will take place. The nation that will host the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cup competitions has been announced following Argentina's astonishing victory after 36 years.

We have got you a sneak into the schedule for upcoming FIFA World Cup tournaments.

FIFA World Cup 2026

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will take place in 2026. The national teams of the FIFA member associations compete in the quadrennial international men's football tournament, which is co-hosted by 16 cities across three North American nations (Canada, Mexico, and the United States). Every game through the quarterfinals will be played in the United States, which will host 60 games. Neighboring countries Canada and Mexico will each host 10 games.

The tournament will feature 48 teams, up from 32, and will be jointly hosted by three countries. This tournament will feature a total of 80 games, with 10 games each being hosted by Canada and Mexico. In the 68th FIFA Congress's final vote in Moscow, the United 2026 bid prevailed over a challenge from Morocco. It will be the first World Cup to have multiple countries hosting since 2002.

Additionally, Mexico will become the first nation to host or jointly host three tournaments for men. Canada will be hosting or co-hosting the men's tournament for the first time; the United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994. After the 2022 FIFA World Cup was held in November and December of that year, the event will resume its customary northern summer schedule.

City Stadium Capacity Mexico City Estadio Azteca 87523 New York/ New Jersey MetLife Stadium 82,500 Dallas AT&T Stadium 80,000 Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium 76,416 Houston NRG Stadium 72,220 Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium 71,000 Los Angeles So-Fi Stadium 70,240 Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field 69,796 Seattle Lumen Field 69,000 San Francisco bay Area Lev’s Stadium 68,500 Boston Gillette Stadium 65,878 Miami Hard Rock Stadium 64,767 Vancouver BC Place 54,500 Monterrey Estadio BBVA 53,500 Guadalajara Estadio Akron 49,850 Toronto BMO Field 30,000

2030 FIFA World Cup

The 24th FIFA World Cup, an every four years international football competition between the men's national teams of FIFA member associations, will take place in 2030. The occasion will commemorate the first World Cup's 100th anniversary.

While there is still uncertainty regarding which country will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup due to numerous contenders, The joint bid from the Argentine Football Association and the Uruguayan Football Association was the first one put forth for the 2030 World Cup. The Football Association of England provided the second. The two nations will submit a joint Iberian bid to host the World Cup, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Portuguese Football Federation announced on October 8, 2020.

After losing out to the North American countries in the bid for the 2026 World Cup, Morocco is also aiming to secure the venue in 2030. Additionally, with a joint bid option, the South American nations of Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay are also competing.

Before 2024, when the FIFA congress convenes for the voting, the suspense over which country will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup is not expected to be resolved.

The organizational statutes of FIFA, the International Association of Football Federation, list a number of goals, including expanding association football internationally, making efforts to make it accessible to everyone, and promoting honesty and fair play.

