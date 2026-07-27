Key Points Coffee was introduced to South India by Sufi mystic Baba Budan in the 17th century.

India ranks 7th globally in coffee production; Karnataka contributes 70-71% domestically.

Chikkamagaluru is the 'Land of Coffee'; Kodagu produces 33% of India's total coffee.

India ranks seventh in coffee production in the world in terms of quantity and contributes 3.50% to the global coffee supply. However, most coffee grows in South India, for example, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, contributing over 90% of the country’s coffee. Among the South Indian states, Karnataka is the largest producer of coffee, contributing 70 – 71% of the total coffee produced in the country. Inside the Western Ghats there is a hilly region found in South India, which is said to host the birthplace of India’s coffee. It was here that a Sufi mystic by the name of Baba Budan brought seven coffee beans from Yemen to South India in the 17th century. In this article, we will look at history and cultivation practices used in these coffee-growing regions. Which District of India Is Known As The ‘Land Of Coffee’?

Chikkamagaluru, also known as Chikmagalur, is popularly called the ‘Land of Coffee’. The district is situated in the range of hills in South Western Karnataka called Baba Budan Giri. Favourable high altitudes, climate and rich humus content, along with the natural canopy of trees, create the ideal conditions for the cultivation of coffee beans. While Chikkamagaluru may take pride in being the birthplace of Coffee, it cannot claim to be the sole coffee-producing district. In fact, the neighbouring coffee belt called Kodagu or Coorg produces the largest coffee beans in India. Kodagu produces 33% of the total coffee produced in India The three coffee-producing districts of Kodagu (Coorg), Chikkamagaluru and Hassan together comprise the entire coffee production of India. How Much Coffee Does India Produce In A Year?