Which Is the Largest Hill Station in Northeast India?
Shillong is the capital of Meghalaya and is one of the largest and most prominent hill stations in Northeast India. Know its location, altitude, nickname and key facts.
Northeast India is home to several beautiful hill stations known for their mountains, forests, waterfalls and pleasant climate. Among them, Shillong in Meghalaya is one of the largest and most prominent hill stations in Northeast India. Shillong is the capital of Meghalaya and is popularly known as the Scotland of the East. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Largest Hill Station in Northeast India?
Shillong, Meghalaya, is widely regrded as one of the largest and most prominent hill stations in Northeast India. It is located in the East Khasi Hills and is situated at an elevation of around 1,525 metres.
Where Is Shillong Located?
Shillong is located in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya. It is the capital city of Meghalaya. It lies on the Shillong Plateau. It serves as an important gateway to several tourist destinations in Meghalaya.
Why Is Shillong Called a Hill Station?
Shillong is known as a hill station because of its location in a hilly region and its relatively cool climate. The city is known for rolling hills, pine covered landscapes, waterfalls, lakes, pleasant weather and green valleys.
What Is the Altitude of Shillong?
Shillong is located at an elevation of around 1,525 metres above sea level. Shillong is surrounded by higher hills and peaks. One of its most famous landmarks is Shillong Peak, which rises to about 1,965 metres above sea level and is the highest point in Meghalaya.
Why Is Shillong Called the Scotland of the East?
Shillong is popularly known as the Scotland of the East because its rolling hills, green landscapes and climate reminded British visitors of the Scottish Highlands.
Shillong vs. Other Popular Hill Destinations in Northeast India
|Hill Destination
|State
|Shillong
|Meghalaya
|Tawang
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Gangtok
|Sikkim
|Kohima
|Nagaland
|Aizawl
|Mizoram
|Haflong
|Assam
Shillong
|Feature
|Details
|Hill station
|Shillong
|State
|Meghalaya
|Region
|Northeast India
|Known as
|Scotland of the East
|Approximate elevation
|1,525 metres
|Highest nearby landmark
|Shillong Peak
|Shillong Peak elevation
|Around 1,965 metres
|Famous for
|Hills, waterfalls, lakes, and pleasant climate
|Major role
|Capital and tourism centre of Meghalaya
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