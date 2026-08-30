Northeast India is home to several beautiful hill stations known for their mountains, forests, waterfalls and pleasant climate. Among them, Shillong in Meghalaya is one of the largest and most prominent hill stations in Northeast India. Shillong is the capital of Meghalaya and is popularly known as the Scotland of the East. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Largest Hill Station in Northeast India?

Shillong, Meghalaya, is widely regrded as one of the largest and most prominent hill stations in Northeast India. It is located in the East Khasi Hills and is situated at an elevation of around 1,525 metres.

Where Is Shillong Located?

Shillong is located in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya. It is the capital city of Meghalaya. It lies on the Shillong Plateau. It serves as an important gateway to several tourist destinations in Meghalaya.