Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

In December 2022, the unemployment rate in India reached a 16-month high. Haryana has the highest unemployment rate, whereas, Odisha has the lowest unemployment rate in India.
According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in India reached 8.30% in December 2022, the highest in 16 months. According to the data released by the CMIE, the unemployment rate in urban areas rose to 10.09% in December while falling to 7.44% in rural areas. 

In November, the unemployment rates in urban areas were 8.96% and in rural areas were 7.55%.

According to the reports, Haryana has the highest unemployment rate out of all Indian states. 

Here is the state-wise list of unemployment rates in India:

State-Wise List Of Unemployment Rates:

 

STATES

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (DECEMBER 2022)

Andhra Pradesh

7.7

Assam

4.7

Bihar

19.1

Chhattisgarh

3.4

Delhi

20.8

Goa

9.9

Gujarat

2.3

Haryana

37.4

Himachal Pradesh

7.6

Jammu & Kashmir

14.8

Jharkhand

18.0

Karnataka

2.5

Kerala

7.4

Madhya Pradesh

3.2

Maharashtra

3.1

Meghalaya

2.7

Odisha

0.9

Puducherry

4.7

Punjab

6.8

Rajasthan

28.5

Sikkim

13.6

Tamil Nadu

4.1

Telangana

4.1

Tripura

14.3

Uttar Pradesh

4.3

Uttarakhand

4.2

West Bengal

5.5

According to the most recent Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) published by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in November, India's urban unemployment rate decreased to 7.2% for the fifth consecutive quarter during the July-September 2022–23 quarter.

FAQ

Which state has lowest unemployment in India?

Odisha has the lowest unemployment rate in India with 0.6%.

What 5 states have the highest unemployment?

Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Bihar, and Jharkhand have the highest unemployment rate in India as of December 2022.

Which state of India have highest unemployment rate?

Haryana has the highest unemployment rate out of all Indian states.
