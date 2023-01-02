Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in India reached 8.30% in December 2022, the highest in 16 months. According to the data released by the CMIE, the unemployment rate in urban areas rose to 10.09% in December while falling to 7.44% in rural areas.

In November, the unemployment rates in urban areas were 8.96% and in rural areas were 7.55%.

According to the reports, Haryana has the highest unemployment rate out of all Indian states.

Here is the state-wise list of unemployment rates in India:

State-Wise List Of Unemployment Rates:

STATES UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (DECEMBER 2022) Andhra Pradesh 7.7 Assam 4.7 Bihar 19.1 Chhattisgarh 3.4 Delhi 20.8 Goa 9.9 Gujarat 2.3 Haryana 37.4 Himachal Pradesh 7.6 Jammu & Kashmir 14.8 Jharkhand 18.0 Karnataka 2.5 Kerala 7.4 Madhya Pradesh 3.2 Maharashtra 3.1 Meghalaya 2.7 Odisha 0.9 Puducherry 4.7 Punjab 6.8 Rajasthan 28.5 Sikkim 13.6 Tamil Nadu 4.1 Telangana 4.1 Tripura 14.3 Uttar Pradesh 4.3 Uttarakhand 4.2 West Bengal 5.5

According to the most recent Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) published by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in November, India's urban unemployment rate decreased to 7.2% for the fifth consecutive quarter during the July-September 2022–23 quarter.