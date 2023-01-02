Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?
According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in India reached 8.30% in December 2022, the highest in 16 months. According to the data released by the CMIE, the unemployment rate in urban areas rose to 10.09% in December while falling to 7.44% in rural areas.
In November, the unemployment rates in urban areas were 8.96% and in rural areas were 7.55%.
According to the reports, Haryana has the highest unemployment rate out of all Indian states.
Here is the state-wise list of unemployment rates in India:
State-Wise List Of Unemployment Rates:
|
STATES
|
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (DECEMBER 2022)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
7.7
|
Assam
|
4.7
|
Bihar
|
19.1
|
Chhattisgarh
|
3.4
|
Delhi
|
20.8
|
Goa
|
9.9
|
Gujarat
|
2.3
|
Haryana
|
37.4
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
7.6
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
14.8
|
Jharkhand
|
18.0
|
Karnataka
|
2.5
|
Kerala
|
7.4
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
3.2
|
Maharashtra
|
3.1
|
Meghalaya
|
2.7
|
Odisha
|
0.9
|
Puducherry
|
4.7
|
Punjab
|
6.8
|
Rajasthan
|
28.5
|
Sikkim
|
13.6
|
Tamil Nadu
|
4.1
|
Telangana
|
4.1
|
Tripura
|
14.3
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
4.3
|
Uttarakhand
|
4.2
|
West Bengal
|
5.5
According to the most recent Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) published by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in November, India's urban unemployment rate decreased to 7.2% for the fifth consecutive quarter during the July-September 2022–23 quarter.