Which State is the Largest Producer of Processed Potatoes in India?

Gujarat has officially become the leading producer of processed potatoes in India during the 2024–25 season, nudging out long-time leaders such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The state has powered impressive growth in processing-grade potato production, fueling domestic demand as well as value-added potato products' exports like French fries, chips, and dehydrated items. Growth of Processed Potato Industry in Gujarat Gujarat in 2004–05 had produced merely less than 1 lakh tonne of processing-quality potatoes on 4,000 hectares. That number has risen to 11.5 lakh tonnes grown on roughly 37,000 hectares of land by 2024–25. Such revolutionary ten-fold increase has been made possible by: Proactive government initiatives

Investment in new farming methods

Increase in post-harvest infrastructure such as cold storages

Of the total 48.59 lakh tonnes of potato production in Gujarat for 2024–25, more than 25% are varieties that are grown especially for industrial processing. Lady Rosetta, Kufri Chipsona, and Santana are some of these varieties — all with high dry matter content and low sugar levels, best for processing into fries and chips. Top Potato-Producing Districts of Gujarat Three districts are the major contributors to Gujarat's processed potato production: Banaskantha: 18.70 lakh tonnes (2024–25)

Sabarkantha: 12.97 lakh tonnes

Aravalli: 6.99 lakh tonnes Together, these districts yielded about 38 lakh tonnes on 1.19 lakh hectares with an average yield of 32.36 tonnes per hectare, one of the best in India. Why Gujarat Leads? Beneficial Soil & Climate: Northern Gujarat's agroclimatic conditions are ideal for growing high-dry-matter potatoes that can be used in industry.