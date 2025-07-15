Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Which State is the Largest Producer of Processed Potatoes in India?

Gujarat has emerged as India's top producer of processed potatoes for 2024-25, far outstripping previous leaders. A decade of growth, fueled by government support and modern farming, now sees over a quarter of its potato yield dedicated to processing. Its ideal climate, cold chain infrastructure, and export focus make it a model for agri-business transformation.

Jul 15, 2025

Gujarat has officially become the leading producer of processed potatoes in India during the 2024–25 season, nudging out long-time leaders such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The state has powered impressive growth in processing-grade potato production, fueling domestic demand as well as value-added potato products' exports like French fries, chips, and dehydrated items.

Growth of Processed Potato Industry in Gujarat

Gujarat in 2004–05 had produced merely less than 1 lakh tonne of processing-quality potatoes on 4,000 hectares. That number has risen to 11.5 lakh tonnes grown on roughly 37,000 hectares of land by 2024–25. Such revolutionary ten-fold increase has been made possible by:

  • Proactive government initiatives

  • Investment in new farming methods

  • Increase in post-harvest infrastructure such as cold storages

Of the total 48.59 lakh tonnes of potato production in Gujarat for 2024–25, more than 25% are varieties that are grown especially for industrial processing. Lady Rosetta, Kufri Chipsona, and Santana are some of these varieties — all with high dry matter content and low sugar levels, best for processing into fries and chips.

Top Potato-Producing Districts of Gujarat

Three districts are the major contributors to Gujarat's processed potato production:

  • Banaskantha: 18.70 lakh tonnes (2024–25)

  • Sabarkantha: 12.97 lakh tonnes

  • Aravalli: 6.99 lakh tonnes

Together, these districts yielded about 38 lakh tonnes on 1.19 lakh hectares with an average yield of 32.36 tonnes per hectare, one of the best in India.

Why Gujarat Leads?

Beneficial Soil & Climate: Northern Gujarat's agroclimatic conditions are ideal for growing high-dry-matter potatoes that can be used in industry.

  • Cold Chain Infrastructure: A robust system of contemporary cold storage facilities ensures year-round supply and minimal post-harvest losses.

  • Government and Private Sector Support: With stable prices and markets for farmers, the government has promoted contract farming practices.

  • Gujarat is the top exporter of Indian potato products to the Middle East.

Gujarat's rise to prominence as India's top potato processor can be attributed to policy intervention, technology adoption, and targeted agricultural planning. 

As the food processing industry continues to grow, Gujarat's leadership demonstrates how states can turn traditional agriculture into an internationally competitive agri-business model. With ongoing focus on value-added crops and innovation for farmers, other Indian states could emulate Gujarat's success as a model for the future.

