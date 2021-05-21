White Fungus Infection in India: What is Candidiasis, its symptoms, causes, and who are at risk?

India is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus disease and subsequently, Black Fungus or Mucormycosis that has led to prolonged morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 patients. Amid this, four cases of White Fungus or Candidiasis have been detected at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Bihar.

While much is not known about the White Fungus infection, it is important to be aware of signs, symptoms and causes from the very beginning. This article precisely describes all of that.

How was White Fungus infection detected?

Dr. S.N. Singh, Head of the Microbiology at PMCH, confirmed the cases of White Fungus during a detailed investigation. This comes after all four patients showed COVID-like symptoms but tested negative for the deadly virus.

Soon after the detection of White Fungus, the patients were administered the anti-fungal medicines and have since shown improvement in their condition.

What are the causes of White Fungus infection?

From what is known, low immunity or contact with things that contain infectious moulds such as water can cause White Fungus infection. Thus, proper emphasis should be laid on sanitization.

What are the symptoms of White Fungus infection?

The symptoms of the White Fungus are similar to that of the COVID-19 infection. Since it attacks the lungs, the HRCT test on infected patients can confirm the rare fungal infection.

Who are at risk of getting infected with White Fungus?

1- People with comorbidities such as diabetes.

2- People who are on steroids for long.

3- COVID-19 patients who are on oxygen support.

Is White Fungus dangerous than Black Fungus?

As per experts on the subject, White Fungus is deadlier than Black Fungus as the infection not only affects the lungs but other parts of the body as well such as nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, urged the States as well as the Union Territories to make Black Fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

