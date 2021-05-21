Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

White Fungus Infection in India: What is Candidiasis, its symptoms, causes, and who are at risk?

While much is not known about the White Fungus infection, it is important to be aware of signs, symptoms and causes from the very beginning. This article precisely describes all of that.
Created On: May 21, 2021 11:06 IST
Modified On: May 21, 2021 12:27 IST
White Fungus Infection in India | Credit: NIH
White Fungus Infection in India | Credit: NIH

India is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus disease and subsequently, Black Fungus or Mucormycosis that has led to prolonged morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 patients. Amid this, four cases of White Fungus or Candidiasis have been detected at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Bihar. 

While much is not known about the White Fungus infection, it is important to be aware of signs, symptoms and causes from the very beginning. This article precisely describes all of that.  

COVID-19 Vaccine: Step-by-step registration process, vaccination appointment, documents required, side effects, and more

How was White Fungus infection detected?

Dr. S.N. Singh, Head of the Microbiology at PMCH, confirmed the cases of White Fungus during a detailed investigation. This comes after all four patients showed COVID-like symptoms but tested negative for the deadly virus.

Soon after the detection of White Fungus, the patients were administered the anti-fungal medicines and have since shown improvement in their condition.  

What are the causes of White Fungus infection?

From what is known, low immunity or contact with things that contain infectious moulds such as water can cause White Fungus infection. Thus, proper emphasis should be laid on sanitization. 

What are the symptoms of White Fungus infection?

The symptoms of the White Fungus are similar to that of the COVID-19 infection. Since it attacks the lungs, the HRCT test on infected patients can confirm the rare fungal infection.

Who are at risk of getting infected with White Fungus?

1- People with comorbidities such as diabetes.

2- People who are on steroids for long.

3- COVID-19 patients who are on oxygen support.

Is White Fungus dangerous than Black Fungus?

As per experts on the subject, White Fungus is deadlier than Black Fungus as the infection not only affects the lungs but other parts of the body as well such as nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth. 

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, urged the States as well as the Union Territories to make Black Fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.  

What is Black Fungus? Know all about Covid triggered Mucormycosis here

FAQ

What is a fungal infection in COVID-19?

Amid the horrific COVID-19 pandemic, physicians in India documented Black Fungus or mucormycosis and subsequently, White Fungus or Candidiasis. Black Fungus has so far led to prolonged morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 patients.

Is there any treatment for White Fungus?

Four patients who were detected with White Fungus infection in Patna were administered anti-fungal medicines and are now in the recovery phase.

What are the causes and symptoms of White Fungus?

Low immunity or contact with things that contain infectious moulds such as water can cause White Fungus infection. The symptoms are similar to that of COVID-19 infection and the HRCT test can confirm the rare fungal infection. It affects the lungs, nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth.

What is a White Fungus infection in COVID-19?

White Fungus infection is similar to that of Black Fungus and has been recently reported in India. People with comorbidities such as diabetes, people who are on steroids for long and COVID-19 patients on oxygen support are at higher risk of getting infected with White Fungus.
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

0 + 2 =
Post

Comments