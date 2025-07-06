Who is Aastha Poonia? Indian Navy’s First Woman Fighter Pilot

Aastha Poonia is an Indian Navy officer who became a part of history in 2025 when she became the first female maritime fighter pilot of the Indian Navy, a milestone that will forever change the course of gender equality in the Indian Armed Forces. Her historic moment is commemorated as a turning point in the development of naval aviation, a field hitherto largely male-dominated. Aastha Poonia is a Sub Lieutenant in the Indian Navy. She was awarded the coveted 'Wings of Gold' during the Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course graduation ceremony at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam. The ceremony, attended by Rear Admiral Janak Bevli (Assistant Chief of Naval Staff, Air), saw Poonia and batchmate Lt Atul Kumar Dhull being awarded for achieving this feat. Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia reached the historic achievement of becoming India's first woman maritime fighter pilot in the Indian Navy with tough and specialized training coupled with a solid background.

Training and Qualifications Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam: Poonia graduated from the rigorous Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course, where she flew the sophisticated Hawk 132 jet trainer aircraft. The course is a requirement for naval pilots to move towards flying fighter aircraft, and it covers expert flying skills, combat maneuvers, and operational proficiency. Pooning's successful graduation earned her the coveted 'Wings of Gold', proving herself as a fighter pilot.

Induction into the Fighter Stream: In contrast to earlier women pilots in the Navy serving in maritime reconnaissance aircraft and helicopters, Poonia was streamed into the fighter stream, meaning she flies high-performance combat jets. High levels of flying skill, physical stamina, mental agility, and operational capability in high-stress combat situations are required for this stream.

Basic Military Training: She would have undergone initial officer training and basic naval education, which included leadership classes, physical training, and fundamental knowledge of naval operations, prior to advanced aviation training. Although details of her initial training are not publicly available, it is typical for naval officers to complete rigorous induction training before moving on to more advanced aviation courses.

Academic and Technical Background: While specific educational details about Poonia are not included in the search results, the majority of naval pilots have engineering or technical degrees, which help them understand avionics and aircraft systems. Her involvement in technical activities such as hackathons (for example, at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology) indicates a solid technical proficiency that supplements her flying abilities.

Significance of Training The blend of her elementary and advanced flight training, physical and mental conditioning allowed her to shatter the gender barrier in the Indian Navy's fighter pilot corps. Her achievement is a testament to the Navy's emphasis on gender equality and empowering women in combat, showing the changing scenario of Indian defence forces Breaking Barriers Poonia's induction into the Fighter stream of Naval aviation is a reflection of the Navy's dedication to gender equality and ushering in Nari Shakti (women's empowerment) into its ranks. The Defence Ministry and the Indian Navy have both labeled her accomplishment as "a new chapter in Naval aviation," underlining the beginning of new opportunities for women in aviator roles that once remained unavailable to them. "Streaming of SLt Aastha Poonia into the Fighter Stream brings out the Indian Navy's resolve towards gender inclusivity in Naval Aviation and nurturing Nari Shakti, building a culture of equality and opportunity," stated the Defence Ministry in a release.

Significance and Impact Aastha Poonia's achievement is part of a larger drive for greater female representation in the Indian Armed Forces. Her achievement is likely to encourage more women to join careers in military aviation and other combat specialties, further promoting gender equality in the defence field. Public Recognition Her success has been reported extensively in national news and widely celebrated on social media channels, where she is hailed as a pioneer for breaking down barriers and opening up the way for generations of women to follow in the military. By becoming the first woman to be streamed into the Indian Navy's Fighter stream, Aastha Poonia has not just achieved a personal milestone but also helped usher in a wider cultural and institutional change toward inclusiveness and equal opportunity within the Indian military establishment