Who is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? The MP behind Rashtrapatni Remark

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is an Indian politician serving as the leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and is also an MP from the Berhampore constituency of West Bengal.

He is currently in the news due to his Rashtrapatni remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

We will learn more about Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the following lines.

Who is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury?

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is an MP from the Indian National Congress (INC) party and acts as the leader of INC in the Lok Sabha. He has been a member of the Lok Sabha since 1999.

Previously he was a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 1996-1999. He was elected into the Lok Sabha by contesting from the Berhampore constituency.

He is also the current president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - Birth, Age

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was born on 2nd April 1956 in Berhampore. He is currently 66 years old.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - Family

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was born to Niranjan Chowdhury and Sarajubala Chowdhury in Berhampore, coming under the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was married to Arpita Chowdhury from 1987-2019. He married the second time to Atashi Chatterjee.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had a daughter with his first wife. Her name was Sreyoshi. She died in October 2006.

Chowdhury also has one daughter with his second wife, Atashi Chatterjee or Atashi C Chowdhury, and her name is Shushree Hoimonti.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - Education

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s highest qualification is Matriculation, and he studied at Gorabazar Iswar Chandra Institution in Berhampore.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - Political Career

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury started his political career in 1996 as an Indian National Congress MLA from the Nabagram constituency of Berhampore. He later progressed to become a Member of Parliament from Berhampore and since then has been elected 4 times from the same place.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - Latest News

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is in the news currently for his Rashtrapatni remark on President Droupadi Murmu on 28th July 2022.

He was earlier in the news due to remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.