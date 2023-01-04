Who is Capt. Shiva Chauhan? The first woman officer to be deployed at Siachen Glacier’s Kumar post!

Captain Shiva Chauhan has become the proud first woman army officer to get operationally stationed on the Siachen Glacier. The post is the world’s highest battlefield.

On Monday, the officer was deployed at the Kumar post. The post is located at the height of approximately 15,600 feet in Siachen for a duration of three months after undergoing rigorous training.

The Leh-based Fire and Fire Corps tweeted the picture with a proud note.